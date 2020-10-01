Paul Pogba's Stunning Free-kick Leaves Brighton Goalkeeper Rooted To The Spot: Watch

Paul Pogba opened his account for the 2020-21 campaign with a stunning free-kick against Brighton on Wednesday night. The Frenchman came from the bench to score United's third of the night as the Red Devils advanced to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Carabao Cup results: Brighton vs Man United

Man United entered Wednesday's League Cup Round 4 fixture on the back of a difficult away trip to the AMEX - United snatched a late 3-2 win, courtesy of another controversial handball foul. However, United's second trip to the stadium fared much better as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored three past the Seagulls to secure a comfortable win.

Solskjaer handed starts to several fringe players of the squad, with only Victor Lindelof keeping his place in the starting line-up from the weekend's game. Despite being far from their best, Man United's quality proved a bit too much for Brighton, who appeared far from the side that troubled United over the weekend.

Just before the first half ended, Scott McTominay gave his side the lead sending a thumping header into the Brighton net. Juan Mata sent his free-kick floating into the Brighton box which McTominay met with ease. Mata doubled United's lead in the second half with a low finish into the bottom corner. United's new-signing Donny van de Beek did well to find the Spaniard with an inch-perfect backheel.

Coming on as a second-half substitute for Danel James, Paul Pogba looked lively for his side, who were looking to settle the tie once it for all. After coming close to finding the net with a power header, Pogba did little wrong with his free-kick that left Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele rooted to his spot. Pogba's strike got a slight deflection off Brighton's wall before it sailed into the back of the net after striking the near post.

Paul Pogba's first goal of the new campaign sealed the tie for Man United, who secured their berth in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. Man United join fellow Premier League sides Tottenham, Man City, Everton and Newcastle into the final eight of the League Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will now turn his attention to the weekend fixture where Man United will welcome their former boss Jose Mourinho to Old Trafford. Both, United and Tottenham will be looking for the crucial three points when the two sides meet on Sunday for an exciting Premier League match.

(Image Credits: Man United Twitter)