Edinson Cavani Posts Video Of Running On Treadmill, Fans Applaud United Star's Stamina

Edinson Cavani has shared the first images of himself wearing Man United colours. The player is currently under isolation as he is busy trying to gain full fitness before he hits the pitch running. In the video, the Uruguayan can be seen wearing United’s new training top and wanted to send a message to the fans that he is gearing up to get to the pitch.

The new Man United No.7 on transfer deadline day as a free agent on a year deal with an extension for another 12 along with performance bonuses and a €4m signing-on fee. The player is looking to get fit in time to face his former club Paris Saint-Germain where the player spent seven years of his prime.

El tiempo no para 🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️

The clock does not stop 🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6n90dR1Iej — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) October 8, 2020

Edison Cavani video - Player hints at getting ready for full fitness

Cavani posted a short video of himself showed him running at a good pace and fans applauded the player's stamina, here is how Twitterati responded to the player's video.

Haters be like he aint fit clowns — Sizzles (@unitessd) October 8, 2020

This is what we want to see, someone who’s wants to play for the club and not just come for the money 💪🏽 — Sam Red Devil MUFC (@sammufc10) October 8, 2020

Edi win the fans by your on pitch performance. Keep working hard. Looking forward to seeing you in Red — vijit (@vj23_MUFC) October 8, 2020

A lot of Manchester United fans are waiting to see Cavani in action and are happy with his determination to get fit and be ready in time. Man United are working to reduce the quarantine period under the elite athlete quota so as to have the prolific striker at the training ground, but as things now stand ,Edinson Cavani's Man United debut is likely to be delayed.

Manchester United next face Newcastle in an away game on October 17 and then play Edinson Cavani's former side PSG on October 20 in Paris in a UEFA Champions League game.

Romero wants to leave Man Utd for MLS

Taking into consideration lack of game time, Man United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is eager to seal a transfer to MLS as the move on loan to Everton fell through. This is because the Red Devils wanted Everton to pay the club a fee for securing the loan move.

Manchester United’s Champions League squad

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Lee Grant, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe.

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Facundo Pellistri, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay.

Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo.

Image credits: Edinson Cavani Instagram