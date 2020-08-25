Paul Pogba Meets Young Fan, Gets Emotional After Talking About Love For Football

Man United's upturn in fortunes after the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January has seen 2018 World Cup winner Paul Pogba make a massive U-turn on his stay at Old Trafford. The Red Devils' record signing last summer claimed that he was looking for a new challenge, with reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid and former club Juventus. However, Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola confirmed this week that the midfielder is set to sign a new contract, much to the appreciation of Manchester United fans.

Man United star Paul Pogba meets young fan, talks about his Premier League dream

In an Instagram video uploaded by the Man United star, Paul Pogba met a young fan while out at a restaurant. The youngster was clearly overwhelmed and was reduced to tears when his idol sat down for a chat with him. Paul Pogba and the boy, Luke, discussed the idea of playing in the Premier League together, and the Man United star was himself on the verge of crying.

During their chat, the 2018 World Cup winner asked the youngster whether he would play with him or against him. Luke, who plays right-back, said that he would "love" to play together. However, if the duo ever faced off against each other, Luke joked that he would come out on top. At the end of the clip, the Man United star gave Luke a fist-bump.

(Image Courtesy: Paul Pogba Instagram)

Paul Pogba contract: 2018 World Cup star close to a new deal with Red Devils

Paul Pogba missed a significant part of the 2019-20 campaign due to a niggling injury before making a return during the Premier League restart. The 27-year-old quickly developed a partnership with January signing Bruno Fernandes, helping the Red Devils achieve Champions League qualification for the coming season. While the season saw Man United fail to bag any silverware, Paul Pogba is hopeful and believes in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's rebuilding project.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports Italy, Mino Raiola said that Paul Pogba is a crucial player for Manchester United and is "100% included" in the club's project. Pogba's agent added that Man United will not entertain any bids for the midfield ace and negotiations for a new deal for the Frenchman will begin soon. The current Pogba contract expires in 2021, and the new agreement is likely to tie him down for another five years.

(Image Courtesy: Paul Pogba Instagram)