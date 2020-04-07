Paul Pogba Scores Brace To Lead Man Utd's Comeback Win Vs Man City On Apr 7, 2018: Watch

April 7, 2018 will remain a special day for Manchester United. The Premier League heavyweights celebrated their 2-year anniversary on Tuesday in terms of former manager Jose Mourinho's side having beaten eventual champions and archrivals Manchester City at the Etihad. In the 2017-18 season, Man Utd lost 1-2 against Man City at the Old Trafford but got their revenge away from home. And the star of the match for Man Utd was none other than Paul Pogba. The French midfielder single-handedly took the match away from Man City in the Manchester derby.

On this day in 2018, Paul Pogba scored twice as Manchester United came back from two goals down to beat Manchester City 3-2 at the Etihad pic.twitter.com/ZQbLiCQ1yV — utdreport (@utdreport) April 7, 2020

Man City vs Man Utd 3-2 highlights: Manchester Derby 2017-18

Paul Pogba showed everyone why he is the club's record signing as Man Utd cemented an away win against Pep Guardiola's lethal Men in Blue. It was a perfect comeback from the Red Devils as Man City were leading by two goals by the end of the first half. Vincent Kompany scored the first goal of the match in the 25th minute and İlkay Gundogan doubled Man City's lead in the 30th minute. The match looked over for Jose Mourinho's side until Paul Pogba decided to show his class.

Paul Pogba slotted two goals within two minutes (53', 55') to bring Manchester United back in the game. Man Utd's defender Chris Smalling hammered the final nail in the coffin with his 69th minute goal and the away fans took over the Etihad Stadium. Man City had 20 minutes to change the course of the game but Man Utd stood their ground to take all the three points from the game.

Watch: Paul Pogba's Masterclass in Manchester Derby

