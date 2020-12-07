Liverpool Set To Hand In-form Fabinho New Bumper Contract After Impressive Form?

Liverpool FC is rumoured to extend the contract of Brazilian midfielder Fabinho and keep him at the Merseyside club following his superb form in recent games. According to reports published in The Guardian, Liverpool is hopeful of extending Fabinho’s stay in England as they look to offer the Brazilian a new contact. The new contract is expected to include a massive pay raise that will bring him close to being amongst the highest-earning players at Liverpool.

Fabinho joined the Merseyside club back in 2018 after making the switch from AS Monaco as Liverpool paid over £39 million for his signature in 2018. Despite a slow start to life in England, the Brazil midfielder has proved himself and become an important asset to Jurgen Klopp. He has established himself as a vital part of Liverpool's midfield and became a regular starter for the team in Premier League games.

Fabinho has established himself as a prominent defensive midfielder in the Premier League thanks to his solid performances in the middle of the park. The Brazilian international is also known for his versatility as the former AS Monaco player started his career while playing in the defense. Fabinho's current contract at Liverpool ends in the summer of 2023, sith the renewed contract offer extending his stay with the Merseyside-based club until 2025-2026.

Glad to have the fans back at home. Great performance and a special night for everybody. Let's go! 🔴⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6US01zmlGz — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) December 6, 2020

Liverpool injury news

Liverpool have struggled a lot with injuries and unavailability of their star players. The Premier League champions have played the majority of their matches without their first-choice backline. They still are without the services of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez at the heart of their defense.

Fabinho’s ability and versatility to take the opportunity and play as a center-back for the team has received many accolades. The Brazilian has fitted into the new role with great ease and looks pretty comfortable in his current position. This goes on to show how important the South American star is to the Liverpool team and why they want to extend his contract. The 27-year-old midfielder also has no complaints with yet team, boss or management and is likely to sign the contract extension, if offered one.

Another extension for Liverpool?

In other Liverpool and Premier League news, Georginio Wijnaldum is also expected to receive an extension offer from the club. The Holland International’s contract ends after the completion fo the 20-21 campaign, which allows him to open talks with clubs in the next month. The Netherland international has often been linked with Barcelona as the former national team coach and current Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman being a big admirer of the midfielder.

