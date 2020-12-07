Mo Salah Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Top Premier League Record In 66 Fewer Games

Defending champions Liverpool romped to victory on Sunday, smashing four goals past a hapless Wolverhampton Wanderers defence at Anfield. Mohammed Salah opened the scoring for the Reds in the first, with Georginio Wijnaldum and Joel Matip scoring the second half, with Nelson Semedo scoring a late own goal to cap off a disastrous trip to Merseyside for his team. The Egyptian King, with his first-half goal now, has as many as five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Man United.

Mo Salah vs Ronaldo Premier League stats: Liverpool ace equals CR7's PL goal tally

Mo Salah has been nothing short of sensational for Liverpool since moving to England from Roma in 2017. The Egyptian international has been a constant contender for the golden boot since moving to Merseyside and has formed a fatal three-pronged attack with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. Sunday night's strike against Wolves was Salah's 84th Premier League goal, as many as Cristiano Ronaldo amassed during his time at Manchester United.

The Portuguese legend spent six seasons at Old Trafford, scoring 84 Premier League goals for the Red Devils in 196 appearances. Salah, on the other hand, is only into his fourth season in the Premier League and has reached the mark in 66 fewer games than Ronaldo.

Players with 84 Premier League goals:



🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo

🇦🇷 Carlos Tevez



The trio on 85 aren't bad either. 🔜 https://t.co/pmdVgMjiAG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 6, 2020

While the Liverpool ace has braved Ronaldo's PL record with some ease, it is fair to note that the now Juventus star was climbing the ladder of greatness and was played more like a right midfielder by Sir Alex Ferguson. Ronaldo arrived in England as an 18-year-old and took him the better part of three years to rake in the goals unlike Salah, who arrived at Anfield in his prime. Of the 84 Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League goals, 66 came in his final three seasons at Old Trafford. While Salah's Premier League stats are unreal, it would be unfair on Ronaldo to be compared to these numbers when both players were at the opposite spectrum of their careers.

In terms of silverware, Cristiano Ronaldo played in one Sir Alex Ferguson's finest teams, winning the Premier League thrice, along with the 2008 Champions League title. The Portuguese legend also lifted the FA Cup once, the League Cup twice among the nine major honours he earned at Manchester United. Salah, on the other hand, has four major honours since moving to Anfield, including the Premier League title last season and the Champions League triumph the year before.

(Image Courtesy: Liverpool FC, Premier League Twitter)