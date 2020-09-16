SSB Vs PHG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, K League Preview

Suwon Samsung Bluewings will battle it out against Pohang Steelers at Suwon World Cup Stadium on Matchday 21 of the Korean K League on Wednesday, September 16 at 3:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our SSB vs PHG Dream11 prediction, SSB vs PHG Dream11 team and probable SSB vs PHG playing 11.

SSB vs PHG live: SSB vs PHG Dream11 prediction and preview

Suwon Samsung Bluewings are placed second-bottom in the standings and will play the relegation round as they cannot end in the top six even if they pick up all six points on offer. On the other hand, Pohang Steelers are have confirmed their participation in the Championship round and will look to cement a third-place finish, with a minimum of fourth confirmed. Pohang Steelers come into this game on the back of a 3-0 victory while their opponents Suwon Samsung Bluewings come into the game having lost 1-2 to FC Seoul. Based on current form, our SSB vs PHG Dream11 prediction is that Pohang Steelers should be able to win the game comfortably.

SSB vs PHG Dream11 prediction: Suwon Samsung Bluewings vs Pohang Steelers Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other on 40 occasions. Suwon Samsung Bluewings, as well as Pohang Steelers, have won 14 matches each, while the remaining 12 have been played out as draws. The last time the two sides met was in July 2020, when the match ended in 1-1 draw.

SSB vs PHG Dream11 prediction: Probable TNJ vs SHIJ playing 11

Suwon Samsung Bluewings probable XI - No Dong-Geon, Myung Joon-Jae, Doneil Henry, Min Sang-gi, Hong Chul, Lee Jong-sung, Choi Sung-Keun, Kim Min-woo, Yeom Ki-hun, Kim Kun-hee, Adam Taggart

Pohang Steelers probable XI - Kang Hyeon-Mu, Ha Chang-Rae, Aleksandar Palocevic, Manuel Palacios, Song Min-Kyu, Stanislav Iljutcenko, Kang Sang-Woo, Lee Seung-Mo, Choi Jae-Young, Kwon Wan-Kyu, Park Jae-Woo

SSB vs PHG live: SSB vs PHG Dream11 team, top picks

SSB vs PHG live: Suwon Samsung Bluewings top picks

Doneil Henry

Myung Joon-jae

SSB vs PHG live: Pohang Steelers top picks

Ha Chang-Rae

Aleksandar Palocevic

SSB vs PHG Dream11 prediction: SSB vs PHG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Kang Hyeon-Mu

Defenders - Myung Joon-Jae, Doneil Henry, Kang Sang-Woo

Midfielders - Aleksandar Palocevic, Kim Min-woo, Choi Young-jun, Yeom Ki-hun

Forwards - Manuel Palacios, Adam Taggart, Stanislav Iljutcenko

Note: The above SSB vs PHG Dream11 prediction, SSB vs PHG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SSB vs PHG Dream11 team and SSB vs PHG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: K League Twitter