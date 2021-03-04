Paul Scholes Claims Thiago Is ‘More Suited’ To Man United’s Style Of Play Than Liverpool's

Eleven-time Premier League champion Paul Scholes reckons Thiago Alcantara would have been a better fit at Man United than Liverpool. Thiago joined Jurgen Klopp's side from Bayern Munich in a £25m move last summer but has struggled to find his feet at the Merseyside club. The Spaniard also suffered a knee injury in the Merseyside derby against Everton in October which kept him out of action for nearly two months. While Thiago has shown glimpses of his brilliance, he is yet to live up to the high expectations of the Anfield faithful.

ALSO READ: Gareth Bale Will Not Agree To Pay Cut If Real Madrid Decide To Recall Him: Report

Paul Scholes makes bold claim about Thiago Alcantara's move to Liverpool

While speaking to Premier League Productions earlier this week, Man United legend Paul Scholes underlined why Thiago should have opted to join Manchester United instead of Liverpool. Thiago's ability to thrive in Jurgen Klopp's three-man midfield has been called into question and Scholes thinks that a double-pivot system employed by United would suit him better.

ALSO READ: USMNT’s Christian Pulisic ‘Likes’ Seth Jahn’s Instagram Post Against Antifa; Fans React

"The way Liverpool play with the three in midfield, I don't think he (Thiago) has great legs about him, so that central role would suit him down to the ground. Once you are in a wider position in the three, it's very difficult to get around the pitch because he's not that type of player. He's not someone who is going to be running out to a left-back. It's just not his game. He just needs to be sat in the middle," said Scholes.

Paul Scholes on Thiago Alcantara: “He doesn’t seem a Jurgen Klopp type of player, does he? I thought he would have been more suited to a Man Utd team. In a two in midfield with a holding player, where he can sit and control games.” — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) March 3, 2021

The two-time UCL winner added, "Controlling things, bringing players into play and that's what he's good at. I just wonder if this way of playing that Liverpool play is suited to his style of football. He doesn't seem a Jurgen Klopp-type player, does he? You think of the midfield players he has got and the forward players. Everything is 100 miles per hour. I thought he would have been more suited to a Manchester United team. In a two in midfield with a holding player, a really good strong defensive player, where he can sit and control games."

ALSO READ: 'Baggio: The Divine Ponytail' Netflix Documentary On Italian Great Set For May 26 Release

Thiago Liverpool stats: Reds struggling to get victorious with Thiago in the team

Thiago has started in nine of the Reds' last 10 Premier League matches, but he is yet to register a goal or assist for his new club. Incredibly, Thiago has won only six matches as a Liverpool player despite making 16 appearances for the Merseysiders this season. Earlier this season, Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann also claimed that Thiago was "not the right fit for Liverpool's style of play." Thiago won the Bundesliga title in all of his seven seasons at Bayern Munich, including the Champions League in his final year with the German side.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid Unwilling To Match David Alaba's Expectations, Defender In Talks With PSG

Image Credits - Thiago Instagram, AP