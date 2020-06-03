Paulo Dybala Dribbles Past Entire Star-studded Juventus Defence In training: Watch

A Paulo Dybala training video has gone viral on social media this week as the Juventus superstar showcased his brilliant dribbling skills to skip past players with ease. Having successfully recovered from coronavirus, Paulo Dybala looked in impressive form in Juventus training indicating that he is prepared for the Serie A return. The Juventus star managed to twist past a number of defenders at the Juventus training ground before managing to get a shot at goal.

Paulo Dybala training video: Juventus star dribbles past whole defence

The Paulo Dybala training video incidentally begins with Cristiano Ronaldo in possession of the ball before the Portuguese star loses it to Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman tries to break forward but is tackled and the ball breaks to Miralem Pjanic who then finds Paulo Dybala. What happened next mesmerised a number of fans on social media leading them to believe that Paulo Dybala is all set and ready for the return of Serie A football.

¡Nadie para a @PauDybala_JR 😎!



💎"La Joya" demostró que está listo para el regreso de la #SerieA 🇮🇹



🎥(vía Juventus IG) pic.twitter.com/Fq6ngDfs06 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 2, 2020

Paulo Dybala received the ball and had eyes only for the goal. However, there were a number of Juventus stars in his way, so the Argentine opted to take on the challenge himself to beat them with his jaw-dropping skill set. The close control and balance from Paulo Dybala was phenomenal as the 26-year-old managed to get past the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Mattia Di Sciglio, Leonardo Bonucci and others before getting a shot away with his left foot. Although it was uncertain if the low shot sneaked inside the post, the dribbling skills and movement from Dybala was enough to lead fans to believe that the Argentine has fully recovered from coronavirus and is prepared to aid Juventus to another Serie A title.

The Bianconeri are getting more and more ready to return to the field! 💪⚽️



FULL GALLERY 📸➡️ https://t.co/HqDImuWbgt pic.twitter.com/FpKuG21nUX — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 1, 2020

Serie A return: Juventus training

The return of the Serie A will bring an end to the three-month halt of football in Italy due to the coronavirus crisis and most clubs in Italy have returned to training. Serie A table-toppers Juventus resumed full training last week as the Italian league looks set to return by June 10. The Bianconeri remain a solitary point ahead of second-placed Lazio on the Serie A table with 12 matchdays remaining. The Juventus training sessions sparked delight among the Old Lady faithful who were pleased to see Paulo Dybala in action following the coronavirus scare early in March. On March 21, Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini confirmed the pair tested positive for coronavirus but the duo have recovered since.

