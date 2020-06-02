Premier League Clubs Fear 12-hr Road Trips With Project Restart Travel Plans Still Unclear

Premier League action is set to return this month with the Project Restart enabling the resumption of top-flight football from June 17. The Premier League return will see club football back in England after a lengthy three-month halt, owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Premier League clubs training resumed with full contact last week despite multiple positive cases and Project Restart's aim to manage a Premier League League return is set. However, with flying still prohibited, Premier League road trips would be a new addition in the respective club's itinerary, with many clubs still in the dark about Project Restart's procedures for the Premier League return.

Also Read: Premier League Return Confirmed For June 17, Matches To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

Premier League road trips: Clubs fear 12-hour road trips as Premier League return edges closer

Premier League sides will have to find alternatives to their usual comfortable travel to games with the clubs' routine flight to away matches highly unlikely in a bid to maintain social distancing. The UK government's guidelines have added to further confusion with earlier proposals for teams to isolate in hotels for up to a week being discontinued due to the lack of available accommodation. A club official spoke to Sun Sport and claimed that travel by private planes for Premier League return is nearly impossible due to the logistical burden placed on the system.

The Premier League has welcomed the announcement today by the Government permitting the return of competitive sport in England under strict conditions from 1 June#PL statement 👉 https://t.co/RYEsxGyHjh pic.twitter.com/fYUFPiFwsz — Premier League (@premierleague) May 30, 2020

Also Read: Marcus Rashford 'agreed' To Join Barca In 2017-18 Season But Pulled Out Shortly: Report

The source added that they're still waiting to hear from the Department for Sport and Culture about what will and won’t be allowed and hope that the Premier League meeting on Thursday will provide clarity on Project Restart and travel plans. The official added that usually, clubs book a 35-seater flight in order to travel for away games, but that scenario is out of question due to current restrictions. While the expense of using a number of aircrafts would be prohibitive, there would also be an issue with the crew and airstaff being tested for the deadly virus.

According to the source, clubs will have to use three or four buses to transport all the staff on the day of the game, which is hardly an ideal preparation ahead of the Premier League return.

Also Read: Man United Keen On Signing Raheem Sterling If Man City UCL Ban Is Upheld: Report

Newcastle United are set to face particularly long and arduous Premier League road trips, with both travels involving a 700-mile round-trip and 12 hours on the motorway for Steve Bruce’s team. Bundesliga, which was the first of the 'Top 5' leagues to resume amidst the coronavirus pandemic, have limited teams to 10 people per bus when travelling to fixtures. Project Restart is likely to follow the same suit, with current guidelines allowing for a "bubble" of 50 people per club to enter stadiums for Premier League return games.

The figure could be increased to 60 at this week’s Premier League stakeholders’ meeting though it is unlikely to accommodate all the players, coaches, physios, doctors, analysts and media staff.

Also Read: Manchester United Agree Ighalo Loan Extension Till January 2021, Fans React Positively