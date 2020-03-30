The Debate
Serie A Could Be Cancelled Soon And Juventus Could Be Declared Champions: Report

Football News

Juventus will likely be crowned the winners of the 2019-20 Serie A season despite second-placed Lazio being just one point behind the Bianconeri.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Serie A

The outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has sounded warning bells all across Europe over the last couple of months. Coronavirus in Italy has spread on a much larger scale over the last few weeks. There are more than 400+ deaths recorded on an average in Italy since the past couple of weeks. Following the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus in Italy, Serie A was suspended on March 9, 2020, when the situation of coronavirus in Italy was deemed out of control. Damiano Tommasi, head of the Italian Players' Association, has given a hint that the Serie A season could stand cancelled amid the situation surrounding coronavirus in Italy. 

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku Reveals The Difference Between Manchester United And Inter Milan

 

Coronavirus in Italy: Serie A 2019-20 could be called off soon

Damiano Tommasi confirmed that there has been a video conference set between Italy's sporting leaders. It is a high possibility that the officials decide to shelve the current Serie A season, Tommasi said. Tommasi, while speaking with ANSA, stated, "There’s concern that the season will end here. It’s, therefore, necessary to tackle the problem of ending the season from a sporting point of view and a contractual one". However, there were reports suggesting that Serie A might consider ending the season by using different measures such as the playoff system.

Also Read | Inter Milan Donate €100,000 For Coronavirus Research As Italy Reels Under Fear

However, it is still not decided whether Juventus will be declared as the winners of the Serie A 2019-20. Juventus are currently on the top of the Serie A 2019-20 points table. However, there is only a single-point difference between Juventus (63) and Lazio (62), and as there are about 13 games left in the Serie A season, fans have said that it will be unfair to name Juventus as the champions of Italy. The officials will have to come up with a precise way to decide the winners and the relegation of the current Serie A 2019-20 season as there is only a nine-point difference between the 17th and the 20th spot.

Also Read | Manchester United Defender Wan-Bissaka Shows Off Skills During Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

Also Read | Arsenal Set To Do 'Whatever It Takes' To Sign Real Madrid Playmaker James Rodriguez

First Published:

