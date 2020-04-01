Cristiano Ronaldo Plastic Surgery Rumours Fuelled By Juventus Star's Before & After Photos

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the most recognised faces in world football. With over 210 million followers on social media platform Instagram, he is also one of the most popular on social media. Despite being 35, Ronaldo has transformed his game pretty well and now plays as an out-and-out striker at Juventus.

While he continues to make the headlines for his incredible performances for club and country, it is no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo works extremely hard outside training as well to keep himself at peak condition. Unsurprisingly, his hard work inside the gym has resulted in Cristiano Ronaldo achieving an immaculate physique. Apart from football, Ronaldo is also known for his modelling projects for various international brands.

However, one question that his fans have repeatedly asked is - 'Has Cristiano Ronaldo used plastic surgery to achieve his good looks?'

Cristiano Ronaldo plastic surgery? Seeing Ronaldo before and after photos

Ronaldo has never confirmed undergoing procedures to iron out the flaws in his face. However, back in 2016, British publication The Sun, invited a cosmetic surgeon Alex Karidis to shed some light on Ronaldo's facial transformation and the potential cost to achieve his near-perfect features.

The Sun stated that Alex Karidis analysed Ronaldo's pictures from age 18, when he joined Manchester United, to 31.

Karidis inferred that Ronaldo did undergo several procedures on his face. According to the surgeon, Cristiano Ronaldo corrected his forehead by using botox to smoothen his temple area. He further suggested, Ronaldo used fillers to get rid of line around his nose and mouth. Furthermore, Karidis states Ronaldo had his nose sculpted, while he is also suspected to have his hairline fixed.

Pictures form Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Manchester United reveal his teeth were bit crooked. However, today Ronaldo seems to have the most perfect set of teeth. It is believed Ronaldo had a dental procedure done during his time at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo Plastic Surgery? Peter Crouch talks about Ronaldo

The Cristiano Ronaldo plastic surgery rumours were brought back into the limelight after former England international Peter Crouch revealed some of his unheard stories on British publication Daily Mail.

Published back in 2018, Peter Crouch wrote, "Rio Ferdinand would tell us stories about how Cristiano Ronaldo would stand in front of the mirror naked, running his hand through his hair, and say, 'Wow. I'm so beautiful!'"

"The other United players would try to wind him up. 'Whatever. Leo Messi is a better player than you'. And he would shrug his shoulders and smile again. 'Ah yes. But Messi does not look like this'", added Crouch.

It is highly unlikely that Cristiano Ronaldo will ever reveal that he underwent plastic surgery at any point in his career. However, the Ronaldo before and after photos show a contrasting difference when it comes to his looks over the time. The drastic transformation in Ronaldo's appearance is evident.

Cristiano Ronaldo plastic surgery? Ronaldo before and after photos

Cristiano Ronaldo plastic surgery? Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut, new car and more

Speculations aside, at present, Cristiano Ronaldo remains in quarantine in Madeira, Portugal with his partner Georgina Rodriquez and his family due to coronavirus outbreak. The Portuguese superstar has reportedly accepted a pay cut of around €3.8 million to help his club Juventus pay wages to all the staff members. It is believed that the Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut has resulted in Juventus' shares increase by 7.94% on the Milan Stock Exchange on Monday.

It is further reported that Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes have donated €1 million to three intensive care units for coronavirus patients at hospitals in Portugal. Meanwhile, Ronaldo spends lockdown time by adding a brand new Bugatti Centodieci to his stunning car collection

