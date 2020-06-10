Paulo Dybala Reveals Desire To Play With Argentina Teammate Lionel Messi At Barcelona

Paulo Dybala and the rest of the Juventus squad are preparing for a swift Serie A return later this month. Juventus will be eager to lay their hands on their ninth successive Serie A trophy at the end of this season but will face stiff competition from Lazio who are second in the league standings. Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has been in stunning form this season having notched 13 goals and 12 assists in all games this season. However, the Argentine attacker generated some controversy while appearing on a recent interview where he revealed his desire to play with national teammate Lionel Messi at Camp Nou.

Also Read | Lionel Messi helps Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero become fastest growing Twitch

Paulo Dybala gearing up for Serie A return amid Barcelona transfer rumours

Also Read | Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann wants to end his career in the MLS

Paulo Dybala wants to play with Argentina teammate Lionel Messi at Barcelona

While talking to CNN, Paulo Dybala opened up about his admiration for LaLiga giants Barcelona and his Argentina teammate - Lionel Messi. Dybala was quoted as saying, "The truth is that Barcelona is a huge team worldwide and with Messi there, even bigger. It would be very nice, but Juventus is also an incredible club, very big, full of history, where there are currently great players. There's enough quality here to make two teams and the chance to play with [Gianluigi] Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo, who make the club even bigger."

Also Read | Lionel Messi misses Barcelona training for 2nd consecutive day after quadriceps injury

However, the Argentina international went on to add that right now his focus remains on Juventus as there is still so much left to play for this season. Dybala added, "For now there is nothing, really. I have a year and a half left on my contract, which is not much, and I understand that with all this that has happened [coronavirus] it isn't easy for the club, but other players have also renewed, so we are here waiting.” Paulo Dybala was one of the Juventus players who tested positive for coronavirus, along with Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi but has now completely recovered.

Also Read | Paulo Dybala dribbles past entire star-studded Juventus defence in training: Watch

Barcelona transfer news

Nelson Semedo being linked to a move to Manchester City

Also Read | Paulo Dybala sings 'YNWA' to Spurs star Dele Alli while playing FIFA 20; Watch