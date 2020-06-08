Paulo Dybala Sings 'YNWA' To Spurs Star Dele Alli While Playing FIFA 20; Watch

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has caught the attention of Liverpool fans after he was filmed singing the Reds' anthem, "You'll Never Walk Alone" to Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli. Dybala's act has stirred rumours of the Argentine's possible switch to the Premier League, or Liverpool in particular.

Paulo Dybala sings YNWA while playing FIFA 20 against Dele Alli

Paulo Dybala sings YNWA to Dele Alli while leading 2-0 with Liverpool at half-time during their FIFA 20 match 😂



Paulo Dybala and Dele Alli agreed to play FIFA 20 in order to raise money for charity over the weekend. The FIFA 20 clash was arranged by Gamers without Borders, in which the Argentina international opted to play with Liverpool. On the other hand, Dele Alli decided to pick defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The two superstars erupted in laughter after Dybala chanted "You'll Never Walk Alone" a couple of times. The duo played two games for charity, with Dele Alli losing out to Dybala in both the FIFA 20 games.

Paulo Dybala looking forward to Serie A return

Paulo Dybala made headlines in March after it was reported that the Juventus midfielder contracted coronavirus along with his girlfriend. Last month, Dybala confirmed that he had recovered completely from the virus. However, recently, the midfielder claimed that he is still not at 100 percent fitness after recovering from coronavirus, despite training regularly with the rest of the Juventus squad.

While speaking to Goal, Paul Dybala stated that he is looking forward to returning to play football regularly. He asserted that football will be fun and entertaining for the fans as well as the players citing the fact that games will be played at short intervals. Serie A is set to return from June 20, with Juventus having a point's lead over second-placed Lazio.

Dele Alli 'excited' ahead of Premier League restart

Ahead of the Premier League restart, Dele Alli claimed that he and the entire Tottenham squad have maintained optimism. He asserted that the break in the competition was unexpected, further acceding that Spurs haven't been performing well this season. He added that the players have returned to training with determination to succeed on the field under the watchful eye of Jose Mourinho. Spurs are placed a distant eighth on the Premier League table, with 41 points to their credit.

Image courtesy: Tottenham/ Juventus Twitter