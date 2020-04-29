Paulo Dybala Tests Positive For Fourth Time After Coronavirus Detection Six Weeks Ago

Juventus midfielder Paulo Dybala tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth time in the past six weeks. Dybala was one of the three Juventus stars to test positive for the pandemic. While Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have been cleared of the virus, Dybala is still struggling to recover.

Paulo Dybala tests positive for the fourth time

Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages. — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 21, 2020

According to the Spanish outlet El Chiringuito, Paulo Dybala has had a total of four coronavirus tests since his diagnosis. The most recent of his tests indicate that the player is yet to recover from the pandemic. Dybala took to Twitter in March to confirm that he and his girlfriend Oriana tested positive for coronavirus. He also assured fans that he was doing well while thanking them for their messages of support.

Paulo Dybala tests positive: Argentine speaks on coronavirus struggle

Amid the Paulo Dybala tests positive reports, the 26-year-old opened up about his initial struggle with the pandemic. The Argentine claimed that he displayed stronger coronavirus symptoms and often felt tired very quickly. He revealed that he felt breathless during training sessions and felt cold while sleeping. He further asserted that such clear symptoms were visible over a period of time.

Paulo Dybala tests positive: Coronavirus update in Italy

Paulo Dybala claimed that despite the initial struggle, he and his girlfriend were doing well. He claimed that he felt much better and was not showing any such symptoms of late. Meanwhile, according to the coronavirus update in Italy, more than 200,000 people tested positive for the pandemic, with over 27,000 deaths in total.

