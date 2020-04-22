Serie A Clubs Agree To Ensure Season Completion, Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Train From May

Football News

Italian football clubs have reportedly agreed to ensure the Serie A season completion during a recent meeting, while Ronaldo looks to resume training in May.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Serie A

Italian football clubs have reportedly agreed to ensure the Serie A season completion during a recent video conference meeting. It is also reported that the teams are looking to return to training on May 4 once the lockdown ends. A nationwide lockdown has been put in place due to the spread of coronavirus in Italy. 

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo infuriated Fernando Torres during 2017 Champions League semi-final

Serie A season completion: Cristiano Ronaldo looks to return to team training

Reports in Italy suggest that there is no fixed date to ensure the Serie A return. However, the possibility of a Serie A return in the first week of June was discussed during the meeting with the clubs. It is also reported that Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to return to training in the first week of May after being in self-quarantine in his hometown of Madeira, Portugal for the past month. 

Also Read | Serie A return: stars to go back to training in 'phase two' of response to coronavirus pandemic

Serie A season completion: Serie A return necessary to avoid losses

Initially, Brescia owner Massimo Cellino was opposed to the idea of a Serie A return. However, the former Leeds chairman has now changed his mind, hoping for an early Serie A season completion. The clubs have reportedly agreed to ensure the remaining fixtures are played knowing the fact that they might suffer heavy financial losses if the season is declared null and void.

Also Read | Serie A return: latest plans to finish season include playing games South of Italy, every 3 days

Serie A season completion: Juventus lead in the league 

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus currently lead the Serie A points table. The Bianconeri have bagged 63 points in 26 games, having a one-point advantage over second-placed Lazio. Twelve matchdays were to be hosted in Serie A before the entire country was forced into a lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus in Italy.

Also Read | Coronavirus Italy: Official warns against Serie A return without vaccine availability

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories