Barcelona Open Talks With Lionel Messi Over Two-year Contract Extension With £1.15m Wages

The latest Lionel Messi contract extension has been all the talk in the world of football as LaLiga giants Barcelona have begun negotiations with their captain over a new deal to end the rumours of a Messi transfer away from Camp Nou. The current Lionel Messi contract at Barcelona expires in the summer of 2021 and a two-year contract extension has reportedly been put on the table with his new deal set to expire in 2023. The Lionel Messi salary has also reportedly been agreed upon while other details will be hashed out over the summer as Barcelona currently find themselves in a financial crisis due to the pandemic.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Lionel Messi two-year contract extension at Barcelona

According to reports from Marca, the negotiations of a Lionel Messi contract extension are going 'well' at Barcelona. Earlier this month, Lionel Messi declined the opportunity to leave Barcelona in the summer after a rather strange release clause in his contract was revealed. The release clause in the Lionel Messi contract led fans to believe that the 32-year-old might consider leaving Barcelona for free at the end of 2021 with reports linking the Argentine to Pep Guardiola's Man City. However, a move away from Barcelona now looks unlikely as the defending Spanish champions have reportedly offered their talisman a new two-year contract extension. Messi has scored a staggering 26 goals and notched up 17 assists across all competitions this season.

Lionel Messi is set to sign a new contract with Barcelona that will keep the Argentine superstar at the club until 2023, according to reports in Spain. — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) June 18, 2020

Lionel Messi transfer news: Lionel Messi salary agreed in principle

The latest Messi contract extension would see the six-time Ballon d'Or winner remain at the club until 2023. Reports claim that the Lionel Messi contract negotiations are being carried out by Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi. Some reports also claim that the Lionel Messi salary and length of the contract have been agreed upon in principle with the remaining details are set to be discussed over the summer. It appears that Barcelona will not be increasing the Lionel Messi salary package in the new deal. The contract extension will see the Barcelona star continue to earn a reported €565,000 (£500,000) per week.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Lionel Messi pushing for Neymar transfer

Some of the Barcelona faithful were sceptical over the new Lionel Messi contract extension amid the superstar's issues with the club's board. Earlier this year, Messi publicly called out Eric Abidal, director of football at Barcelona, and urged the transfer board to secure a Neymar transfer in order to win the Champions League. Barcelona last won the Champions League back in 2015 and Neymar played an integral part in that triumph. The Brazilian winger moved from Barcelona to PSG in the summer of 2017 for a reported €222 million ( £200 million), setting a world record in the process.

