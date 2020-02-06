Andre Iguodala Net Worth, Career With Warriors And $30 Million Trade With Miami Heat

Andre Iguodala is one of the biggest names in the sport of basketball. Since starting his professional NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers, he has achieved many feats in the game. Known for his defensive excellence and versatility, Iguodala had the most successful run with the Golden State Warriors and has also played with the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies. Andre Iguodala was also named the NBA Finals MVP.

Andre Iguodala net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Andre Iguodala has a net worth that stands at an estimated $50 million, mostly earned through his NBA career. However, apart from a successful NBA career, Iguodala has business interests as well. He is also a tech investor and a leading advocate for athletes in the NBA to invest in the technology industry. He also has partnerships with entrepreneurs in San Francisco's Silicon Valley. Andre has also earned immense respect for his philanthropy and his contributions to the conversation about race in America. He has also published a memoir titled The Sixth Man.

Andre Iguodala trade details with the Miami Heat

Andre Iguodala’s less than storied career with the Memphis Grizzlies finally comes to a close. As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of the ESPN, the veteran forward has been traded to the Miami Heat in a two-year deal and signed a $30-million extension with his new club. It includes a team option in 2021-22.

With a team-option for the 2021-22 season, Iguodala is allowing the Heat to keep salary cap flexibility for free agency, league sources tell ESPN. If Miami misses on recruiting a max star, the plan would be for Miami to guarantee that season's $15M, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Andre Iguodala career with the Warriors

Andre Iguodala had signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2013 in a reported $48 million deal and went on to experience major success with them. He was a member of the Warriors for six seasons. Five of these had ended up in The Finals and brought them NBA championships. Andre Iguodala remained a core member of the trend-setting Warriors that is arguably the most successful team of the 21st century. Iguodala had a short stint with Memphis Grizzlies after the Golden State Warriors traded him in July 2019.

