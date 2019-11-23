Pep Guardiola: 'Bayern Munich Knows That I Will Respect My Contract With Manchester City'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola declared Bayern Munich knows that he will respect his contract with the English club. Guardiola added that he was really happy during his time as Bayern Munich's manager and emphasised that he will honour the agreement and finish his contracted tenure with the club. This statement by Guardiola comes after Bayern have been left manager-less following the dismissal of Niko Kovac during the first half of November.

'I respect my contract with City'

While speaking to a local media outlet, Guardiola responded to a question about his possible return to the German club, stating that when a rumour starts, it floats around and many people start talking about it. He also mentioned his attachment towards the people who work at Bayern and added, regardless of what's being suggested about him, he is someone who will always respect his commitments.

Guardiola also said football is a game wherein a string of disappointing results can get a manager sacked, adding that both City and him shared a mutual feeling that he was to stay at the club. He further stated that such a rumour about Bayern wanting him back did not bother him and will not bother him in the future. In addition to this, Pep said that he had a lot of love for City, its supporters and the people he had met during his time in Manchester.

He compared his situation to Barcelona adding that the Spanish club was his home and the same thing happened to him in Manchester. The Manchester City manager said this was exactly the kind of legacy he would like to leave behind, more than lifting the silverware by giving an example than one should remember the people they spent time with, not the museum or buildings they visited.

Guardiola stated that it was evident that he won't be at the club forever and added that is very important to leave on good terms so that one can come back and interact with people they were happy to meet.

'Lampard is the perfect choice for Chelsea'

Guardiola acknowledged Frank Lampard's amazing reign at Chelsea and is happy to see the young manager being given a chance to fight it out in the Premier League after his Managerial stint with Championship club Derby County. He also said that Lampard was the perfect choice for Chelsea as he was a former player and knew the club inside and out and was aware of how to take the club forward in the right direction.

Manchester City dropped are now one point behind Chelsea in the 4th position after their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool before the international break. City have struggled to find their footing in the league this season and will attempt to regain their form against Chelsea on November 23 in a league match to be played at the Etihad stadium.

(With inputs from agencies)