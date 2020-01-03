Pep Guardiola Claims That Sergio Aguero Is 'irreplaceable' In Manchester City

Sergio Aguero has been the flagbearer of Manchester City for many years now. He is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in Premier League. He has managed to top the list of highest goalscorers for Manchester City. However, the Argentine is in the latter stages of his career. It looks like it is only a matter of time before he decides to quit the Premier League. City's manager Pep Guardiola stated that the 31-year-old is 'irreplaceable'.

Pep Guardiola on replacing Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero has always expressed that he wants to end his career in Argentina. Kun has a contract with Manchester City till 2021. He has not signed any extension. Pep Guardiola, while talking about Aguero's future, stated that it will be very tough to replace the striker. The former Barcelona manager added that he hasn't talked to Aguero. He is unaware of his intentions regarding his future at City. Pep also addressed that City have another incredible striker in the name of Gabriel Jesus but replacing Kun is an impossible task. "He's done incredibly well. I've never seen a big star like him be so humble, so funny. It's a joy to work with him and how he accepts my decisions when it sometimes doesn't work for him," stated Pep Guardiola while talking about Kun Aguero.

However, it looks like Gabriel Jesus has prepared himself to take Aguero's place in City. The Brazilian, in a recent interview, stated that his time at Manchester City has come. He said that Aguero is not young any more unlike him. Sergio Aguero was out of action for several weeks after picking up an injury. Jesus was placed in the starting XI during that time. The 22-year-old has already found the net 11 times in the 23 appearances he has made for City in all competitions. It is considered to be the most successful season of his career so far. As for Aguero, there is no doubting the legend's calibre. He will be back to his goal-scoring ways in no time.

⚽️ @aguerosergiokun's goal today was his 174th in PL, the top scorer in the competition in the 2010s.



PL top scorers in the last decade:

174 Sergio Aguero

136 Harry Kane

114 Wayne Rooney

113 Romelu Lukaku

98 Robin Van Persie

97 Jamie Vardy pic.twitter.com/wKASq6Sq5Z — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 29, 2019

