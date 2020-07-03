Leroy Sane Unveiled As A Bayern Player, Here's How Man City Fans Reacted To The £55m Deal

After negotiations spanning over two seasons and missing almost an entire season due to an ACL injury, Leroy Sane was finally unveiled as a Bayern Munich player on Friday. Both Manchester City and Bayern Munich have made the deal official, and the player is in Munich, Germany to pen down a five-year contract that will see him don the Bayern shirt at least until 2025.

Also Read | Kai Havertz On Man City's Radar For Over A Year, But Leroy Sane's Exit Will Dictate Terms

Man City transfer news: Leroy Sane transfer fee estimated at £55 million

The Leroy Sane transfer fee is reported to hover around £44.7 million ($55.2 million) with several performances and trophy-related add ons. The Leroy Sane transfer deal also includes a £10 million ($12 million) add-on if the player wins any trophy with Bayern such as the Champions League and the Bundesliga, apart from individual awards. He will reportedly earn £385,000-a-week ($476,000), which is more than double his wages at Man City.

Also Read | Replacing Bayern-bound Leroy Sane not the top priority for Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Man City transfer news: German winger's career ahead of Leroy Sane transfer

Leroy Sane was signed by Manchester City from Schalke 04 in 2016. Having spent four seasons at the Etihad, the Germany international played an instrumental role in the club's two consecutive Premier League triumphs, followed by an FA Cup, two League Cups and two Community Shields in the bag. The winger made a total of 135 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, bagging 39 goals and a further 45 assists.

Also Read | Man City transfer news: David Alaba to be included in Leroy Sane deal with Bayern?

Man City transfer news: Fans react to Leroy Sane transfer

Will miss you Leroy 😭💙💙💙💙 — Check my Header ❤️ (@ZamaNtungwaM_) July 3, 2020

Goodbye starboy — Dhiren Kanted (@dk_constant) July 3, 2020

Alphonso Davies x Leroy Sane combo will be real madness! — Eyes Don't See. 🇰🇪 (@Kurgat__) July 3, 2020

Wishing you all the best on your new adventure 💙#ThankYouLeroy pic.twitter.com/j0dIQFLZJN — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 3, 2020

Thanks for the memories Leroy and good luck at Bayern! — Man City Delhi Supporters Club (@ManCityDelhi) July 3, 2020

Man City transfer news: Guardiola, Salihamidzic speak on transfer

Pep Guardiola sent out a special message after the Leroy Sane transfer was made official. The Spanish tactician, while speaking to the club's official website, wished luck to the winger in his new stint with the newly crowned Bundesliga champions. He asserted that Sane has been a part of the most special period in the club's history and he leaves with the wishes of every person associated with Man City.

🗣️ Hasan #Salihamidžić: "We are delighted that Leroy will be playing for #FCBayern. Leroy is a real difference maker and he will strengthen our team with his quality" #ServusLeroy @LeroySane19 @Brazzo #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/8SdJcK4SKf — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) July 3, 2020

Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, spoke on the Leroy Sane transfer as the 24-year-old was unveiled by the Bavarian giants. Salihamidzic stated that the club is delighted to bag the services of a player as talented as Sane. He heaped praise on the new signing, describing him a 'real difference-maker.'

Also Read | Bayern set to sign Man City's Leroy Sane, winger agrees to whopping £385,000 per week deal

Image courtesy: FC Bayern Twitter handle