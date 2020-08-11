Pep Guardiola Reveals Private Chat With Zinedine Zidane After Full-time At The Etihad

Man City boss Pep Guardiola spilt the beans over his private conversation with Zinedine Zidane following the Man City vs Real Madrid Champions League clash on Friday night. There was plenty of interest from fans after the Barcelona and Real Madrid legends were spotted conversing near the touchline following Man City's 2-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium. Man City registered a 4-2 aggregate win over Real Madrid to progress through to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Nothing but respect 🤝



All smiles between Zidane and Guardiola after full-time at the Etihad.#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/6ruRBHJPFa — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 7, 2020

What did Pep say to Zidane? Man City boss reveals secret conversation

An animated Pep Guardiola was sitting on an icebox and seen gesticulating while looking up at Zidane, who appeared to be relaxed with his hands in his pockets. However, social media was sent into a frenzy and fans were curious to know about the exchange of words between the two, especially considering the duo's rivalry while playing for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. According to reports from Daily Mail, Guardiola claimed that he congratulated Zidane on winning LaLiga.

Guardiola vs Zidane ,la foto del post partido pic.twitter.com/0o9SZiWmxy — Antonio Romero (@aromeroser) August 7, 2020

He said, "It is very difficult to win LaLiga and I congratulated him on winning the title". The Spaniard then added went on to add that he always admired Zidane as a player citing that the Frenchman was his 'idol'. "He was one of the best players I played against and I suffered a lot when we played against France.", explained Guardiola, while admitting that he wished the 48-year-old the best of luck for his future.

Man City vs Real Madrid review

The engaging conversation between Guardiola and Zidane took place after the Man City vs Real Madrid game. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring after nine minutes following a dreadful error from Raphael Varane. However, Karim Benzema restored some faith for Real Madrid with a well-placed header just before the half-hour mark. The tie was finally settled after Gabriel Jesus pounced on another error by Varane to earn a 2-1 win for Man City on the night and a 4-2 win on aggregate.

It was the first time that Zinedine Zidane suffered elimination from the Champions Leauge as a manager. Man City will now face Lyon in their one-off UCL quarter-final clash on Saturday night. The Premier League giants will be favourites heading into the quarter-finals of the tournament as they look to win their first European Cup.

Image Credits - AP