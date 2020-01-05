The Debate
Solskjaer Gives Injury Update On Maguire Ahead Of Carabao Cup Clash Against City

Football News

Manchester United manager Solskjaer provided an update on Harry Maguire's injury ahead of United's Carabao Cup semifinal match against Manchester City

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided an update on Harry Maguire's injury ahead of United's Carabao Cup semifinal match against Manchester City on December 7. Maguire had started for the Red Devils in their third-round FA Cup match against Wolves and was seen moving around with a limp that was followed by a challenge on Adama Traore in the first half of the match.

However, the England International managed to play the entire match that ended in a 0-0 draw but Solskjaer was doubtful of Maguire being a part of the squad that faces Pep Guardiola's team. Talking to a local media outlet, Solskjaer said that he did not know how long the 26-year-old defender would take to recover, adding that they almost subbed him off at half-time but let him play.

Solskjaer has lowest win percentage

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's run at Manchester United has been nothing but a big roller coaster ride. The former Manchester United player replaced Jose Mourinho in December 2018. The Norwegian managed to lift the mood at the Theatre of Dreams by winning back to back games. However, Solskjaer's honeymoon period quickly ended after he failed to steer United to a top-four finish in the 2018-19 season.

A difficult time for the Red Devils

The Red Devils had a perfect start to their Premier League 2019-20 season with a 4-0 win over Chelsea in their opening match. However, Manchester United failed to maintain their momentum and started dropping points against weaker opponents. Solskjaer's run this season had a very few positives. One of them was Manchester United's unbeaten record against the top 6 clubs, but even that record was broken when they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Manchester United is currently placed fifth with a total of 31 points. The Red Devils are currently five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea who have bagged 36 points. United has registered 8 wins, 7 draws and 6 losses in a total of 21 matches they have played so far. They next play against Manchester City on December 7 in Carabao Cup's semi-final match to be played at Old Trafford.

(With inputs from agencies)

