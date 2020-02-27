Pep Guardiola Masterplan Took 10 Days In The Making As Zinedine Zidane's Side Crumble

The Real Madrid vs Man City game was largely billed as a Pep Guardiola vs Zinedine Zidane match-up. One manager who secured three Champions League titles on the trot went up against another manager, who set new levels in LaLiga dominance that have never been repeated since. The first leg of the Real Madrid vs Man City highlights reel, however, paints just how the Guardiola vs Zidane match-up unfolded.

Real Madrid vs Man City highlights: Pep Guardiola masterplan condemns Real Madrid to defeat

Pep Guardiola has often been accused of overthinking while going into make-or-break games. At the Santiago Bernabeu, however, the Pep Guardiola masterplan was fully in focus as Man City came out 2-1 on top. For the match-up against Zinedine Zidane, Pep Guardiola chose to leave star striker Sergio Aguero on the bench, instead opting to make Gabriel Jesus the focal point of Man City's attack at the Bernabeu. As part of the Pep Guardiola masterplan, the Man City manager also chose to leave David Silva and Raheem Sterling on the bench, starting Riyad Mahrez instead.

The first English side to win at the Bernabeu in 11 years...



A gargantuan performance!



⚪️ 1-2 🔵 #ManCity #UCL pic.twitter.com/9Tork6SptR — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 26, 2020

The Real Madrid vs Man City highlights reel showcases how the Pep Guardiola masterplan worked like a charm on the night. Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne saw Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid end up on the losing side, with Manchester City becoming the first English side since Liverpool to register a win against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in 2009 with a 1-0 win. Speaking after the game, it was revealed that the Pep Guardiola masterplan was ten days into the making for the visit to the Spanish capital.

“We had ten free days and in those days I watched so many Real Madrid matches. I’m so proud of my players but it’s just the first part. If one club can overcome this situation, it’s them — but it’s a good result." Man City's Belgian maestro Kevin De Bruyne also paid an ode to the Pep Guardiola masterplan after the game. “In four years with Pep, he sometimes surprises. Sometimes players aren’t told until the game what we need to do.", De Bruyne said to the media.

Zinedine Zidane will have his work cut out for him with Real Madrid finding themselves on the back foot for the second leg. Overcoming Manchester City's two away goals to make it through the Champions League Round of 16 will be a tall order for Real Madrid. The suspension of Sergio Ramos will also have done Zinedine Zidane no favours.

