Pep Guardiola Refutes Transfer Block After Denying On Blocking Joao Cancelo's January Move

Why you’re reading this: Joao Cancelo is one of the best Portuguese full-backs in the world right now and his next club remains a big question after the player’s stint ends with Bayern Munich this month and will be returning to Manchester City who have decided to sell the player. Cancelo left City to join Bayern on loan for 6 months after the player reportedly had a clash with the head coach, Pep Guardiola. The player was shockingly transferred to Bundesliga, which left the whole football world confused. The Spanish manager made a huge statement about the incident that occurred during the winter transfer window.

3 things you need to know

Manchester City won the treble in the 2022-23 season

Joao Cancelo won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola said that he would have sold him to Manchester United

What did Pep Guardiola say about Joao Cancelo's transfer in January?

Pep Guardiola was not happy with Cancelo's presence in Manchester City and was so keen to sell him that an offer from Manchester United would have been a yes for the City boss. The full-back’s departure was not expected by anyone in the winter transfer window and went to Bayern for a loan with an option to buy that the German giants are unlikely to buy him.

According to the reports, Barcelona was interested in signing the star, but Guardiola's former club claimed in January that they had a deal for the player "blocked"; City, however, denies ever receiving a proposal for the player.

"I think they [Barcelona] have informed him very badly. He is far from reality," Guardiola speaking on Barcelona’s communication with Xavi.

Pep Guardiola was talking to the media at a charity golf tournament and claimed that Xavi was ‘misinformed’ by his own club over the potential transfer of Cancelo to the Spanish club,

What did Pep Guardiola say about Bayern Munich's move?

Pep added: "If Bayern doesn't want him, then he won't go there."

Regarding Cancelo's move to Bayern Munich, Guardiola states that the decision ultimately rests with Bayern and the player. He mentions that if Bayern does not want Cancelo, he would have been sold to some other club if he was not moving there. Guardiola further explains that the future of Cancelo is a matter involving the Sporting Director, Txiki Begiristain, Manchester City, Cancelo's representative, and the club that holds an affection for him.

Guardiola ends by admitting he doesn't know why the 29-year-old didn't sign with Barcelona and claiming that they didn't receive any offers. This means that there were no talks or negotiations between Guardiola and Barcelona over Cancelo's probable transfer to the club.

Overall, Guardiola's remarks present his viewpoint on the discussions and choices made in relation to Barcelona, Joao Cancelo, and potential moves.