The Epic Rivalry Reignites: India Vs Pakistan Clash In High-Stakes Football Showdown

Why you’re reading this: India would face Pakistan in the SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) Championship 2023 on the inaugural day of the tournament on June 21, 2023, at 7:30 pm IST at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Both teams have shared a long fare of rivalries throughout many sports/ Now, both teams will be eyeing to fight for their flag in today’s battle and secure 3 points in the group stage match. The Indian captain, Sunil Chhetri, made his first-ever appearance in an Indian jersey against Pakistan away from home and scored his first goal for his country against them.

3 things you need to know

India recently won the Hero Intercontinental Cup against Lebanon

India stands at 98 on the FIFA rankings

Pakistan stands at 195 on the FIFA Rankings

How have teams performed each other in the past?

The Indian football team holds the most titles in the SAFF Championship and won the inaugural tournament in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1993. Looking into recent years, the Indian side has displayed some beautiful football and has dominated the Pakistan side. However, Pakistan has also pulled some surprising matches in which they have beaten India.

The first-ever match between India and Pakistan was played after 12 years of Independence in 1959. India has won the last 4 out of 5 meetings against their old rivals and won the match against them in the last meeting in the 2018 SAFF Cup by a score of 3-1. India has been in potent form leading up to the tournament and will try to beat their longtime adversaries once more.

The Pakistan football team has been struggling with form recently as they have lost the last 4 matches they took part in 2023. But coach Shahzad Anwar is optimistic and will hope that his team hoping his side will rise to the challenge and pull off an upset against their arch-rivals who recently won the Hero Intercontinental Cup against Lebanon.

India vs Pakistan: Scores of the last 5 matches

India: 3 v Pakistan: 1 (International Friendly) -23 Mar 2011

India: 1 v Pakistan: 0 (SAFF) Championship -01 Sep 2013

India: 0 v Pakistan: 2 (International Friendly) -August 20, 2014

India: 1 v Pakistan: 0 (International Friendly) - August 17, 2014

India: 3 v Pakistan: 1 (SAFF) Championship -12 Sep 2018

Overall head-to-head record of India vs Pakistan

Games played - 26

India wins - 13

Draws -10

Pakistan wins -3

The SAFF Championship is an important competition for both teams since it gives them a chance to compete against other teams in the region and showcase their talent. The competition will also serve as a medium to prepare for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The football rivalry between India and Pakistan is significant not just for the two countries, but also for the region as a whole. The SAFF Cup has produced some exceptional moments in the past, and there is little doubt that the encounter between India and Pakistan will be one of the tournament's highlights. It is a game that millions of people across the world would be eager to witness, and football fans in both countries are excited and anticipating it.