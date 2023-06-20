SAFF Championships 2023: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming, Format, Squad, How To Watch

Quick links:
Why you are reading this: The SAFF Championship 2023 (South Asian Football Federation Championship) will start from June 21 to July 4, 2023, with the fixtures taking place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. India will be hosting the second international football tournament of the year after they hosted the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 in Odisha.
The SAFF 2023 tournament features eight teams, which are split into two groups of four. In their respective groups, Groups A (India, Kuwait, Nepal, Pakistan) and Group B (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Lebanon, Maldives) will compete against one another. For Group A and B, the top two teams will advance to the semifinals.
The competing teams for the SAFF Championship in 2023 are listed below.
The semifinal format is as follows:
The winners of the semifinals will meet in the final to battle it out for the title.
On June 21, two eagerly anticipated matches—Kuwait vs. Nepal and India vs. Pakistan—will kick off the SAFF Championship. Here is the complete SAFF Championships 2023 Schedule.
All SAFF Championship 2023 matches will be exclusively live-streamed on the FanCode app/website.
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh
Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke.
Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.