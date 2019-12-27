Mikel Arteta Joined Arsenal After Failing To Impress Manchester City Management

Former Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta was recently appointed as the manager of Arsenal. Arteta beat many big names to the top post at the Emirates. However, according to recent revelations, he was not very keen to succeed Unai Emery.

Mikel Arteta wanted to succeed Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

It is believed that Mikel Arteta hoped to succeed Pep as the manager at Manchester City after his departure. Guardiola has been frequently linked with a move away from the Etihad since the previous summer. The Spanish tactician was linked as the next manager of Juventus after Massimiliano Allegri left the Turin club. It is believed that Arteta wanted confirmation from the City management that he would be the next in line whenever Guardiola departed. However, when Arteta did not receive any assurances, he decided to part ways.

Arsene Wenger has lent his support to Mikel Arteta

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had also supported Arteta as the ideal choice for the club. He had stated that Mikel Arteta will require a strong back-room support staff for him to succeed at Emirates. Wenger had commented that he was still an Arsenal supporter at the moment. He also stated that he will support Arteta in his stint at the club. On being quizzed about his thoughts on Arsenal’s recent form, he stated that Arsenal were going through a difficult period. He said that he suffers like every other supporter.

Arsenal will next play against Chelsea in the Premier League

Mikel Arteta has played for Arsenal for five seasons before retiring as a player. He took up his role as an assistant manager at Manchester City in 2016. Arsenal had recently drawn against Bournemouth, with both sides scoring one goal each. The draw leaves Arsenal 11th on the Premier League points table. The Gunners have won five and lost five games so far (D 9). They've drawn on nine occasions. They will next play against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

