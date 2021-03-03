Pep Guardiola Says Man City’s Focus Shifts On Manchester Derby Despite 21st Successive Win

Pep Guardiola's Man City overcame a resilient Wolves side with a 4-1 home victory to extend their winning run in all competitions to 21 games and put further distance between themselves and the chasing pack in England's top division. The Cityzens struck thrice in a space of 10 minutes as they held off an unexpected Wolves fightback to claim all three points. Man City are now 15 points clear of Manchester United in second with plenty of breathing space but Guardiola insisted that the Premier League leaders will now swiftly shift their focus towards the upcoming Manchester derby at the weekend.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Transfer: Barcelona Legend To LEAVE For Sure If Laporta Doesn't Win Election

Man City vs Wolves: Dominant Cityzens extend relentless winning run to 21 games

The hosts were gifted an opener in the 15th minute when Leander Dendoncker redirected a Riyad Mahrez cross into the net for a Wolves own goal. However, Wolves drew level just past the hour mark when Conor Coady headed home from a Joao Moutinho free-kick to make it 1-1. Man City then managed to retake the lead in the 80th minute through Gabriel Jesus, who pounced on a loose ball and buried a close-range shot. Mahrez then got on the scoresheet himself in the 90th minute before Jesus grabbed his second goal of the night.

Man City have equalled their club-record unbeaten run across all competitions:



𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟳

DDWWWWWDWWWWWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWW



𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬-𝟮𝟭

WWDWWDDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW



Pep Guardiola set them both. 😎#MCFC pic.twitter.com/uDx2UJA5al — William Hill (@WilliamHill) March 2, 2021

ALSO READ: Real Madrid To Back Manager Zinedine Zidane With Summer Signings For Next Season: Report

Pep Guardiola interview: Man City boss dismisses title talk, claims his team's focus is now on Man United

In his post-match interview, Pep Guardiola hailed his team's outstanding performance against Wolves but dismissed talks of the title already being in the bag. While speaking to BT Sport, the Catalan said, "Manchester United. That's all we care about now. The champions are Liverpool, the crown belongs to them. We are in the best position right now to take them out and we are going to try, but they are the champions."

Pep Guardiola: “@ManUtd is the only thing I care about! We can talk about the records and everything in the #PL when the season is over!” 👏👑 via @btsportfootball pic.twitter.com/jn5ZiR8Qud — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) March 2, 2021

When asked about Man City's relentless 21-game winning streak, Guardiola explained, "I did not expect to be in this position two or three months ago but we need to be calm and compete like we did today. We were outstanding today but we can talk about records and achievements at the end of the season."

Where to watch Man City vs Man United live?

Quadruple-chasing Man City will host Man United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, March 14. The Manchester derby is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM BST (10:00 PM IST). In India, the game will broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. The Man City vs Man United live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Man United will enter the game on the back of a 20-game unbeaten streak away from home.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Sets New Milestone By Reaching 20-goal Mark for 12th Season Straight

ALSO READ: David Beckham 'In Talks' With Cristiano Ronaldo To Finish Career At Inter Miami

Image Credits - Man City, Man United Instagram