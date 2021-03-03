Real Madrid To Back Manager Zinedine Zidane With Summer Signings For Next Season: Report

Despite closing the gap on LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid and beating Atalanta in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, Zinedine Zidane’s future at Real Madrid remains uncertain. The Frenchman led Los Blancos to three straight Champions League triumphs between 2016 and 2018 in his first stint at the club — an unprecedented feat in the modern era. While Zidane's second spell also saw him seal the domestic title last season, his relationship with club president Florentino Perez is no longer a healthy one.

However, according to reports, Real Madrid have reportedly decided they will keep Zinedine Zidane as their manager for the 2021-2022 season. It is suggested that the 13-time European champions will also back Zidane in the summer transfer window. The reigning Spanish champions saw their hopes of a successful title defence fade away following a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad on Monday.

Real Madrid to put an end to the 'Zidane sacked in summer' rumours?

Earlier on Tuesday, a report from Tomas Gonzalez-Martin of ABC Deportes claimed that Zidane will be in charge of Real Madrid next summer. The report came less than 24 hours after Real Madrid were held to an underwhelming 1-1 draw at home against La Real. It was previously reported that Madrid were on the lookout for Zidane's replacement, however, it seems that the Spanish giants will back Zidane in the summer regardless of how the current season ends.

ℹ️ Zidane will continue being Real Madrid's manager for next season, the club will back him to make the necessary squad renovation. [@abc_es] 🇫🇷 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) March 2, 2021

The report also states that Zidane will inform the officials at Real Madrid if he wants to continue at the helm beyond the current season. Reports have linked Zidane with Juventus, where he might possibly reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo. Current Tottenham boss and former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has been tipped as a potential Zidane replacement if the Frenchman opts to leaves the club.

Zidane will inform Real Madrid officials at the end of the season if he'd like to continue being the manager of the club. [@abc_es] 🇨🇵 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) March 2, 2021

Real Madrid's draw against La Real saw them drop points as they remained in third place in the LaLiga standings, five points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. Zidane's job was first at risk when Real Madrid stumbled in the Champions League with two losses to Shakhtar Donetsk, as they were at risk of getting demoted to the Europa League. However, they managed to progress through to the next round.

Real Madrid were then embarrassed against third-division side Alcoyano, who dumped them out of the Copa del Rey. Again, Real responded positively after more serious questions were asked of Zidane. However, there has reportedly been friction between Zidane and club president Florentino Perez, which have sparked rumours of Zidane's possible exit from Madrid. However, those rumours have been put to rest.

Image Credits - AP