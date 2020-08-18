David Silva Pens Emotional Farewell To Man City Fans After Surprise Move To Real Sociedad

David Silva has signed a two-year deal with LaLiga outfit Real Sociedad after leaving Manchester City earlier this week. The Spaniard, who was due to become a free agent, was close to agreeing a three-year deal with Serie A side Lazio. Per reports, Silva even had medicals scheduled in Rome. However, Sociedad came seemingly out of nowhere to secure the signature of the man fondly known for his on-field exploits as 'El Mago'.

ℹ️ OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT| We are delighted to announce the signing of @21lva. The player joins Real as a free agent until June 30, 2022.#WelcomeDavid #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/PtqIkt4nJR — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) August 17, 2020

Also Read | Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

David Silva's farewell message for Cityzens

The four-time Premier League champion penned an emotional message to Manchester City fans after his 10-year-stint with the club came to an end this week. “The time has arrived. Ten years and 13 titles later, it’s time for me to say goodbye to the club that has left an indelible mark on my life and career,” Silva wrote. "I look back and it’s clear I could not have made a better decision than to accept City’s proposal to join their project back in 2010. Manchester City and I have grown together. In 10 years, I have developed personally and professionally. I have celebrated many victories and titles and lived through epic moments. I have seen my lovely child, Mateo, born and I have even started to feel comfortable under heavy rain!"

The midfielder further recalled the good and the bad moments during his 10-year-stint while thanking the fans for always having his back. "I hope that City will achieve even bigger triumphs in the future. I am going to support the team from a distance. I am so happy I have shared these unforgettable moments with the City family - you will always be in my heart. I want to send every Cityzen a huge hug."

Also Read | David Silva Bids Goodbye To The Premier League, Yaya Toure And Man City Fans Pay Tribute

Silva will be returning to LaLiga after 10 years, having left Valencia for Man City in 2010. Widely regarded as one of the best Spaniards to ever play in the Premier League, Silva won four Premier League titles, five League Cups, two FA Cups and was also a part of Spain's all-conquering side that won two Euros and a World Cup. While a continental trophy eluded his illustrious time with Man City, the 34-year-old leaves the club having established himself as a club legend. He made over 400 appearances for the club, scoring 77 goals in all competitions.

Also Read | David Silva To Lazio? Serie A Giants Offer Private Jet, Luxurious House To Seal The Deal

Man City will honour their departing playmaker by erecting a statue of 'El Mago' at the Etihad Stadium. Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in a statement on Monday that the statute will act "as a lasting reminder of the wonderful moments" that David Silva had not only as a City player but also as an "inspiring ambassador" for the club. The statue will be unveiled in 2021 along with another tribute dedicated to former City captain Vincent Kompany, who left the club last year to join his boyhood club Anderlecht. The 34-year-old announced his retirement on Monday.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Aware David Silva Deserves Proper Farewell, Claims Man City Are Making Plans

(Image Credits: AP)