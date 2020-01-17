Riyad Mahrez Is Never Injured Because He Has No Muscles In His Legs: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez is finally starting to find his feet at the Etihad Stadium after a not-so-spectacular debut season. The Algerian international has been in fine form this season in the Premier League, scoring seven times in 18 appearances. Pep Guardiola heaped praise on him after Manchester City thrashed Aston Villa 6-1 on Matchday 22 of the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola: Riyad Mahrez has no muscle in his legs

Pep Guardiola on Mahrez: “He's a player who loves to play football. He has incredible quality. You see his legs, it's impossible to be injured because he has no muscles. In the final third he has something special. Always we have the feeling he can score a goal." — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) January 16, 2020

Pep Guardiola spoke highly of Riyad Mahrez, who has featured more this season compared to last season, where he struggled for minutes. The former Barcelona manager said that his manager was kind to him and Mahrez was excellent last season as well. Pep Guardiola praised Riyad Mahrez’s fitness, albeit cheekily, saying that the Algerian winger does not get injured because he has no muscle in his legs. A Leicester City post back in 2016 is a testament to the fact that despite his love for leg days, Riyad Mahrez is not bulking his lower body up, something Pep Guardiola and Manchester City can be pleased about.

Riyad Mahrez's career so far

Riyad Mahrez rose to prominence after joining Leicester City in 2013-14 and his consistent performances for the Foxes helped them clinch the 2015-16 Premier League title. Riyad Mahrez was named in the PFA Team of the Year and was also named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, becoming the first African footballer to win the prestigious award. After a prolonged transfer saga, Riyad Mahrez joined Manchester City ahead of the 2018-19 Premier League season, for a fee reported to be around £60 million. The transfer fee made him the most expensive African player while it was also Manchester City’s record transfer fee paid for a player. Riyad Mahrez has featured for the defending Premier League champions in 72 games across all competitions, scoring 21 goals in the process.

