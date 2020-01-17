Steve Nash Came THIS Close To Beating Barcelona Star Antoine Griezmann

After the unconventional game of HORSE, Steve Nash and Antoine Griezmann have duelled once again. This time, however, it was on Antoine Griezmann's playing field. With Steve Nash having beaten the Barcelona star in a game of HORSE earlier in December, it was Antoine Griezmann's turn to come up trumps.

Steve Nash, Antoine Griezmann indulge in 'keepy-uppy' race on basketball court

This was Antoine Griezmann's hunting ground. Football. However, the Barcelona star got off to a laboured start in the race against the former Lakers veteran.

Steve Nash, on the other hand, seemed to be doing well for himself despite being new to the sport. However, the Barcelona striker then took advantage of Steve Nash's fumble to race through to the win. Just like that, the scores between Steve Nash and Antoine Griezmann were level.

Antoine Griezmann off to a rocky start with Barcelona

Off-field antics aside, Antoine Griezmann is not quite firing on all cylinders for Barcelona since making his move to Camp Nou. With a reported €120 million price tag, the French international has struggled to come out of the shadow of Barcelona mainstay Lionel Messi.

However, with both Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann featuring, Barcelona failed to secure a win over Griezmann's former team - Atletico Madrid. Both Griezmann and Messi did, however, get on the scoresheet on the night.

Steve Nash's former team LA Lakers fall to shock defeat

Meanwhile, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers failed to hold on to their nine-game winning streak this week in the NBA. Orlando Magic, led by Markelle Fultz's heroics registered a narrow 119-118 win over the Lakers at the Staples Center. Despite the loss, the Lakers still have the best record in the Western Conference.

