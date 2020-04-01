Pepe Reina Coronavirus Update: Aston Villa Goalkeeper Opens Up On Nightmare Ordeal

Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina has opened up on his recovery from coronavirus. England has been under complete lockdown since the past few weeks fearing the spread of the pandemic. Meanwhile, all sporting events, including the Premier League, have been suspended until the end of April.

Aston Villa's Pepe Reina coronavirus update

Qué pasa por tu cabeza cuando te entra el virus? Cómo manejas la preocupación si estás lejos de tu familia? Cómo te planteas la vuelta al fútbol? Las respuestas las tiene #ENCERRA2 en Birmingham @PReina25 pic.twitter.com/rCMZrAVri4 — Nacho Aranda (@arandatv) March 29, 2020

Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina, last week revealed that he showed symptoms of coronavirus. He joined the list including Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi to have contracted the pandemic. The Spaniard opened up on his fight against coronavirus in an interview with Italian publication Corriere dello Sport.

Aston Villa's Pepe Reina coronavirus: It was a nightmare, claims goalkeeper

Pepe Reina revealed that the most difficult moment in his life was when he could not breathe. He claimed that he struggled for oxygen for over 25 minutes, which turned out to be a nightmare. He asserted that it was the worst moment of his life.

Aston Villa's Pepe Reina coronavirus: Player living with family

During Pepe Reina quarantine, he was asked if he felt lonely at home, away from footballing activities. However, the former Spanish international claimed that he did not feel lonely, citing the presence of his wife, children and his in-laws. He claimed that he possesses a big house and there was no way to feel lonely there.

Aston Villa's Pepe Reina coronavirus: Pepe Reina quarantine underway

During Pepe Reina quarantine, the Villa 'keeper was asked about his first thoughts when he showed symptoms of coronavirus. He claimed that he was very tired after experiencing the initial symptoms of the pandemic. This forced him to stay indoors for the next six to eight days. The goalkeeper, however, claimed that he was now recovering from the pandemic.

Pepe Reina coronavirus: Premier League players with coronavirus

Amid Pepe Reina quarantine, here are a few of the Premier League players and managers with coronavirus. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was the first in the Premier League to test positive. Later, Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi also tested positive for coronavirus. However, the two have since been given a clean chit from the health authorities.