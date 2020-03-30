Sergio Aguero Better Than Thierry Henry: Premier League All-time Topscorer Alan Shearer

Former Newcastle United captain Alan Shearer has labeled Manchester City talisman Sergio Aguero a better striker than Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. Fellow 'Match of the Day' pundits Ian Wright and Gary Lineker both put Thierry Henry above Sergio Aguero, while listing their top 10 great goalscorers but Shearer begged to differ. Although Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry are still behind Alan Shearer in terms of the number of Premier League goals, the 49-year-old has explained why he would pick the Argentine hitman over the 98' World Cup winner.

Sergio Aguero vs Thierry Henry: The debate

Sergio Aguero overtook Thierry Henry on the list of all-time top goal-scorers in the Premier League in January. In the midst of another fruitful campaign with Manchester City, Aguero achieved the feat in a game against Aston Villa. The game ensured that Sergio Aguero became the overseas player with the most goals in the history of the competition, also overtaking Alan Shearer for the most number of hat-tricks in the Premier League with 12 under his belt.

Alan Shearer makes an unusual pick

With Premier League football suspended until April 30 at least, the Match of the Day pundits Ian Wright, Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker had a debate over the 10 best goalscorers in the English top division. Admittedly, with 263 goals, the all-time Premier League top scorer Alan Shearer was part of the conversation but also pointed out that Sergio Aguero would be his preferred choice in comparison to Thierry Henry. Shearer was then asked to justify his selection of Sergio Aguero ahead of the Frenchman.

Shearer went on to explain that Sergio Aguero is still only 31 years of age and there is still a long way to go before he draws the curtains to his career. With the ability to score goals left, right and centre, Aguero is also able to win major titles on a regular basis with his accomplished Manchester City teammates. However, Shearer also concluded by stating that the role of a striker in the modern game has changed, which is why Aguero gets the nod over Henry.

Aguero vs Henry: The goalscoring stats

The Aguero vs Henry debate on social media was trending when the comparison was made. In 258 appearances for Arsenal, Thierry Henry netted 175 times with a goal ratio of 0.68 goals per game. However, Aguero has scored 180 goals in 261 appearances with a goal ratio of 0.69