Pep Guardiola Criticised After Man City's Defeat Against Wolves; #PepOut Trends On Twitter

Football News

Manchester City suffered a humiliating defeat against Wolves in the Premier League, compelling City fans to demand Pep Guardiola’s ouster with #PepOut hashtag.

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City suffered a humiliating defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s team suffered a setback when Wolves scored three past them. The defeat leaves City 14 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool. This compelled City fans to demand Pep Guardiola’s ouster with #PepOut trending on Twitter.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Says It's "not Realistic To Think About The Title Race" After Wolves Loss

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes was sent off

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes was sent off in the 12th minute of the match for a foul on Diego Jota. Jota received a long ball from his fellow teammate Conor Coady and was in a one-on-one position with the City goalkeeper. Ederson caught Jota without getting his hands on the ball. However, City were back in the game after Raheem Sterling scored from a penalty rebound. Sterling scored his second of the night with a beautiful chip over Rui Patricio in the 50th minute. However, Wolves were back in the game after Adama Traore scored for his side. It was followed by a tap-in from Raul Jiminez in the 82nd minute. Wolves went on to take a lead in the closing minutes of the match with a strike from Matt Doherty.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Denies Rumours Of Leaving Manchester City At The End Of The Season

Twitter reacted to the defeat

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Expresses His Anguish Over Hectic Schedule, Writes To Premier League

Manchester City trail 14 points behind Livepool

This was Manchester City’s fifth defeat in the Premier League this season. City now trail by 14 points against League leaders Liverpool, with the Reds having a game in hand. Manchester City will next play against Sheffield United on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Also Read | Coach Pep Guardiola Hails 'irreplaceable' Sergio Aguero

Published:
