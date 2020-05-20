Cristiano Ronaldo Jumps Higher Than An Average NBA Player, Scientific Study Reveals

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is praised for his prowess on the field, supported by his athletic physique. His fitness is a source of inspiration for many young athletes across sports. A study in 2011 attempted to shed light on the Portuguese international’s incredible abilities on the field.

Cristiano Ronaldo headers: University of Chichester conducts test

In 2011, the University of Chichester conducted a biometric test on Cristiano Ronaldo. It attempted to capture the various physical aspects of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. The study was released in the form of an in-depth documentary, ‘Cristiano Ronaldo: Tested to the Limit.’ In the study, it was revealed that the Portuguese superstar jumps higher than an average NBA player.

Cristiano Ronaldo headers: Physical attributes help the Portuguese

The study revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo was able to generate 5G of G-force during take-off and could reach to a height of 44 cm from a standing start and 78 cm when he has a run-up, facilitated by his thigh circumference of 78 cm. The then-Real Madrid forward also recorded a force five times his body weight. It is these facts that dictate his heading skills, the study claimed.

Cristiano Ronaldo headers: Cascarino hails Juventus ace

Former football star Tony Cascarino labelled Cristiano Ronaldo "the master of headers" while likening his technique to that of a golf swing. While writing for The Times, Cascarino explained the several types of heading techniques, claiming that a player can head with the left side, the right side, the forehead or the top of the head.

Cristiano Ronaldo headers: Cascarino explains winger's tactics

Cascarino stated that Cristiano Ronaldo’s heading skills were like a perfect golf swing, stating that everything works in tandem and when he times it well, it becomes difficult to stop him. Cascarino asserted that Ronaldo’s body shape has changed over the years and he has spent a lot of time working on his upper body. This makes it easy for him to jump in the air and position himself in the right direction to score a perfect header.

Cristiano Ronaldo headers: Cristiano Ronaldo training with Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy after being in quarantine for the past two months in his hometown of Madeira, Portugal. The Portugal skipper was put under a mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon returning to Italy. He finally joined the rest of his teammates for Juventus training on Tuesday.

