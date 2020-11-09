Phil Neville Heaps Praise On ‘special’ Bruno Fernandes, Draws Similarities with Rooney

Everton legend Phil Neville has showered praise on Man United ace Bruno Fernandes, claiming that the Portuguese superstar is a 'special' player, following United's impressive 3-1 win over Everton on Saturday. Fernandes has been sensational for United since arriving at the club in January and once again stole the show with two goals and an assist on Saturday, helping the Red Devils to their third win of the campaign. Neville has now gone on to compare the impact Bruno Fernandes has had on the club to that of club legends including Wayne Rooney and Eric Cantona

Phil Neville on Bruno Fernandes' impact at Man United

While speaking to Premier League productions, England women's team head coach Phil Neville was all praise for Bruno Fernandes following his MOTM display against Everton. "He (Bruno) is a special player. Since joining the club I don't think he's had a dip in his form," said Neville. The 43-year-old explained that he was thoroughly impressed with Fernandes' consistency and spoke highly of his impact at the club.

"When Fernandes speaks, he sounds like a true Manchester United player, maybe even like a captain, he speaks like a leader who wants to win games. We've seen plenty of players come to United over the past decade but nobody has had as big an impact as him in such a short period of time,"added Neville.

Following United's shambolic defeats against Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir, fans on social media felt that Bruno might be low on confidence. The midfielder lost possession 34 times during the UCL clash against in Turkey but Neville felt that it may have just been one poor game from the Portuguese. "We're maybe thinking that Bruno may have a bad run soon because of his recent displays, but no, he's just getting better and better," explained Neville.

Phil Neville:



"I don't think anybody has had an impact like Bruno Fernandes [at Manchester United]. There maybe Wayne Rooney, maybe Eric Cantona, but he [Bruno] is really really special." — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) November 7, 2020

Neville concluded by drawing similarities between Fernandes and Man United icons, Wayne Rooney and Eric Cantona. "The ones I think of who had an impact like Fernandes are maybe Rooney or Cantona. He's doing so well and his stats back it up. But Bruno is doing exceptionally well in a current team that wasn't as good as the ones United have had in the past."

Bruno Fernandes stats since joining Man United

Fernandes has already scored six goals and registered five assists so far in the 2020-2021 season. His two goals and an assist against Everton recorded a crucial win for United, who were coming under immense pressure following a torrid week. The Red Devils are currently in 14th place on the league table with 10 points from seven games.

Fernandes racked up eight goals and seven assists in just 14 league games last term, helping United finish in third place on the league table.

Image Credits - Man United Instagram, manunited.com