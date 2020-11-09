Marcus Rashford Speaks With Boris Johnson On Supporting Children During Key Festivities

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been displaying the utmost concern for children from the deprived sections in the UK. He launched a campaign demanding that the Boris Johnson-led government should extend the free school meals scheme during holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic. The striker has once again forced the government to agree to the winter grant scheme after a conversation with the Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson speaks with Marcus Rashford

Speaking to BBC, Rashford revealed he had a phone call with Johnson on Saturday following his side's victory against Everton. The Prime Minister informed him of the government's plans to combat child poverty in the UK, describing it as a welcome step. Rashford, however, insists "he is concerned about the children who would miss out on help because their family income isn't quite low enough."

Boris Johnson telephoned Marcus Rashford on Saturday to set out his plans to support children over Christmas, Easter and Summer holidays. Rashford says 1.7m children would be helped #mulive [bbc] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 8, 2020

The Man United star claimed the government's steps will play a key role in changing the lives of 1.7 million children for the better in the UK over a period of next 12 months. The England international also revealed that Johnson has agreed to speak with the Marcus Rashford charity task force that has been working against child food poverty.

Prime Minister provides detailed update to Rashford

The winter grant scheme, which has been approved by the government, will provide support in the form of food and bills. It will also cover the expansion of the holiday food and activities programme. A £170 million ring-fenced fund will be distributed with the help of councils, of which at least 80 per cent will be earmarked for food and bills.

The programme will see funding from December until March next year. Johnson has also informed the striker that £220 million will be invested in the holiday food and activities programme, which will holistically cover Easter, summer and Christmas in 2021. Additionally, £16 million has been provided for the country's food banks.

Marcus Rashford donation appeal continues

Despite the government's acceptance of his demands, Rashford insists he will fight for the noble cause until his final breath. The striker is also involved with FareShareUK, a charity and has helped the organisation raise enough money to provide food for 4.2 million meals to children and families affected during the lockdown.

