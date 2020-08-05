Philadelphia Union Vs Portland Timbers Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, MLS Is Back Live

Philadelphia Union will take on the Portland Timbers in the MLS is Back semi-final on Wednesday, August 5 (Thursday, for Indian viewers). The match will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, at Walt Disney World in Florida. Here are the Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers live stream details, Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers H2H record, and Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers preview.

MLS is Back Tournament live: Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers preview

Philadelphia Union have been in fine form during the MLS is Back Tournament and have established themselves as one of the favourites to win the competition. Philadelphia finished second behind Orlando in Group B before defeating the New England Revolution 1-0 in the Round of 16 clash. In their quarterfinal clash against Sporting Kansas City, Philadelphia registered a 3-1 win, with Serio Santos scoring a first-half brace. Their opponents Portland Timbers topped Group F, winning two of their three fixtures. Timbers managed a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati before defeating New York City Fc in the quarter-final. Both teams are currently unbeaten in their MLS is Back fixtures so far.

Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers H2H record

The overall Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers H2H record favours the latter, with the Timbers having won six of their 10 clashes so far. Portland have won their last four games against Philadelphia, with Philadelphia last defeating them in 2015. There have been three draws between the two sides, with the last dating back to 2014.

Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers live stream: How to watch MLS is back tournament live?

Fans in the USA can catch the Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers live stream on TUDN and the TUDN app. There will be no MLS is Back tournament live telecast of the Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers clash in India. However, fans in India can watch the Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers live stream by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Fans in the UK can watch Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers live on Sky Sports. The match will kick off on Thursday, August 6 at 5:30 AM IST (8 PM ET).

Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers prediction

Both teams come into the clash having not lost any of their MLS is Back fixtures so far. However, Timbers' superior head to head record marks them as favourites for the clash. Our prediction is that the Portland Timbers will beat Philadelphia Union 2-1.

(Image Courtesy: Philadelphia Union Instagram)