How David Beckham Was Supposed To Look In The Year 2020 According To FourFourTwo

David Beckham is arguably the most good-looking footballer in the world. Apart from his incredible skills on the field, Beckham has always managed to make headlines because of his flamboyance and heart-throbbing looks. The former Real Madrid superstar, even in his 40's, looks in great shape. He keeps giving a glimpse of his stunning body to his followers. With stunning features and perfect family, David has managed to do well monetary wise as well. David Beckham is a proud owner of MLS-side Inter Miami CF. However, FourFourTwo (back in 1998) predicted David Beckham's looks and wealth in the year 2020. Well, they got it completely wrong. Let's have a look:

This is how David Beckham was supposed to look according to FourFourTwo:

FourFourTwo added a caption along with the image which read:

“Things went distinctly pear-shaped for the Man Utd starlet after his club missed out on the 1998 championship and he lost his entire personal fortune in the Brylcreem crash of 2005. “Now well into his forties, he is reduced to appearing for England veterans’ teams alongside his fellow Fergie fledglings and reminiscing wistfully about his glory days. “Posh Spice, who has ballooned to 20st since her singing career collapsed, now models clothes for ‘the larger lady’.”

FYI: David Beckham was named "The Sexiest Man Alive" by a renowned American weekly magazine in 2015 and has an estimated net worth of £339 million.

This is how David Beckham looks now:

Close Enough?

This is what he actually looks like😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZErShcn6nK — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) January 1, 2020

