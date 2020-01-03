Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Has The Lowest Win Percentage In Manchester United's History

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's run at Manchester United has been nothing but a big roller coaster ride. The former Manchester United player replaced Jose Mourinho in December 2018. He lifted the spirits of Old Trafford by winning back-to-back games. The win against PSG in the second leg of Champions League 2018-19 was an unforgettable moment for United fans. Then came the downfall, United were knocked out by Barcelona in the quarter-finals of Champions League 2018-19. They also failed to finish in the top 4 in the Premier League 2018-19 season.

Winning % of former Manchester United's managers compared to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Win % of Manchester United managers.



• Sir Alex Ferguson - 59.67%

• Jose Mourinho - 58.33%

• David Moyes - 52.94%

• Louis van Gaal - 52.43%

• Sir Matt Busby - 52.38%

• Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 27.30%



Let's give him more time and see if it drops to a single digit.#OleOut — Victor Mochere (@VictorMochere) January 1, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got his share of support from his fans. He looked like the best option to rebuild the Manchester United team. The Reds had an illustrious start to their Premier League 2019-20 season with a 4-0 win over Chelsea in their opening match. However, Manchester United failed to maintain their momentum and started dropping points against weaker opponents. Ole Gunnar's run this season had very few positives. One of them was Manchester United's unbeaten record against the top 6 clubs, but even that changed when they met Arsenal in Matchday 21. Mikel Arteta bagged his first win as Arsenal's manager with a thumping 2-0 win against Manchester United in their backyard. Manchester United looked clueless as everyone got a sight of vintage Arsenal.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side (36) is now in the fifth spot of the points table and are trailing by 5 points against fourth-placed Chelsea (31). According to a stat, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the worst winning percentage as a Manchester United manager (27.30 %). With their arch-rivals, Liverpool doing so well in the competition, Manchester United's fans are losing their patience with the Norwegian. It looks like a matter of time until the board decide to axe the 46-year-old. The hashtag (#OleOut) is already trending on social media sites. Manchester United will next face Norwich City in their Premier League clash. A win in that match will be of great value for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his future at Manchester United.

David Moyes had a better winning percentage than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:

David Moyes lost 15 times as permanent manager after 53 games



Ole has already beaten that by losing 16 in his 38 #OleOut — AndyRobertsLUHG (@AndyRobUnited) January 1, 2020



