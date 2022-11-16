Pietersen Defends Ronaldo Amid Explosive Man Utd Tirade: 'Very Easy To Blame Him...'

Amid growing unrest between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has come out in support of the Portuguese star. Ronaldo stunned the entire world with an explosive interview in which he called out the manager Erik ten Hag as well as the owners, the Glazers family. Currently, the United talisman is preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Kevin Pietersen rallies support for Man Utd star forward

Taking to Twitter, Kevin Pietersen stated that he had been in a similar situation in the past and a few players have a way of coming out to criticise after reaching their breaking point. "I’ve watched this CR story and having been in a similar position, I sympathise with him. People have NO IDEA what it’s like to have constant lies and speculation written about them all the time. People have breaking points. Very easy to blame him but before you do, think…", he wrote.

During the interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, Ronaldo revealed that he is being forced to make an exit from Manchester United and that he felt 'betrayed' by the club. In response, the Premier League club issued a statement which read "the club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans."

While accusing manager Erik Ten Hag of 'betrayal', Ronaldo explained, "I don't have respect for him (Ten Hag) because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you. I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I came back to Manchester United. But you have some things inside that don't help [us] reach the top level as City, Liverpool and now even Arsenal...a club with this dimension should be at the top of the tree in my opinion and they are not, unfortunately."

Will Cristiano Ronaldo continue to play for Manchester United?

Following his explosive interview, it is unlikely for Ronaldo to continue at Manchester United. Ronaldo has not enjoyed the best of his time at Old Trafford and this interview could most likely mean the end of his stint with the Red Devils. After failing to force his way out of the club in the summer, the January transfer window will witness the possibility of Ronaldo finally parting his ways with the club. Before the striker could leave the club, he is likely to be fined for his actions. According to Metro report, Ronaldo could be handed a hefty fine of at least £1million following his bombshell revealations on the club.