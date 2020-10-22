Neymar To Snub Barcelona And Reunion With Lionel Messi For Lucrative PSG Deal: Report

PSG star Neymar is reportedly happier than ever in France and has now decided against a move to Barcelona in the future. According to latest reports covering the Neymar transfer rumours, the Brazilian superstar is now ready to sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain to secure his long-term future. The latest developments come after multiple publications had reported just months ago that Neymar had rejected a massive PSG contract in order to force a move to Barcelona.

Latest Neymar transfer updates suggest Brazilian maverick will stay in Paris

Neymar’s current deal with PSG ends in 2022, but the Brazilian star is now ready to negotiate a new deal with the Les Parisiens, according to AS Futbol. However, while the 28-year-old would like to extend his deal, PSG are yet to start any negotiations with the player. According to Le Parisien, the former Barcelona winger is looking to sign a new deal that will include a substantial improvement on his current terms. After making it to the Champions League final last season, Neymar has also become more confident about winning Europe’s top competition with PSG.

Neymar’s current contract with PSG already makes him Ligue 1’s highest earner. In the midst of the Neymar to Barcelona links, SunSport had revealed that the Brazilian had turned down PSG’s offer worth a whopping £600k a week. However, with the latest news on the Neymar transfer links, it looks like the Brazilian is finally ready to commit his long-term future with the Paris outfit.

Barcelona transfer news: Neymar to Barcelona deal revisited

Multiple reports covering Barcelona transfer news over the summer had hinted that the club was close to agreeing a deal for Neymar last year. The Neymar transfer links were also confirmed by Barca chief Jordi Cardoner in 2019, who claimed that the Brazilian wants to come back to the Camp Nou. Despite publications suggesting that the Catalan giants were set to offer a player plus cash deal for the Brazilian, they Neymar to Barcelona deal never materialized.

Lionel Messi future cloudy again

The latest development on the Neymar transfer indicates that fans will not get a chance to see Lionel Messi and Neymar reunite. The pair were hugely successful during their time together at Barcelona as they formed two-thirds of the famous ‘MSN’ trio which also included Uruguay striker Luis Suarez. While Lionel Messi has agreed to stay at the club for now, he continues to be linked with a move to Manchester City next season.

