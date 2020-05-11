Cristiano Ronaldo Collaborates With US-based Fitness Company To Help Fans Stay Fit

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo, apart from his on-field heroics, has also been involved in a wide range of businesses including clothing lines and perfumes. The Portugal skipper has now teamed up with a US-based fitness company to help his fans maintain physical fitness amid the coronavirus lockdown in various parts of the globe even as he strives to return to the field with an early Serie A return.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Juventus star collaborates with US-based company

Cristiano Ronaldo has entered into an agreement with US-based fitness franchise, Crunch, to help his fans stay fit through virtual workouts during the coronavirus lockdown. An official website, as well as the Instagram page of the collaboration, has been created. The Instagram page named ‘cr7fitnessbycrunch’ posted a video featuring Ronaldo, in which the 35-year-old takes his fans through seven workouts. More videos are expected to follow in the coming days.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Winger back in Turin

Morning workout with a cycling session....these wheels are on fire 🔥 😂💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/lcHnUbGQ8m — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 27, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Turin, Italy last week after close to two months of self-quarantine in his lavish mansion in Madeira, Portugal. He will now be placed under a further 14-day quarantine, according to the rules in Italy. Meanwhile, several of the Juventus players have resumed team training at Juventus’ training facility.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Cristiano Ronaldo family update

Amid reports of Juventus superstar's return to Turin, the Cristiano Ronaldo family has also made its way back to Italy. It is reported that after the end of the quarantine in Portugal, the 35-year-old has returned to Italy along with his partner Georgina Rodriguez as well as his kids, while his mother is reportedly in Madeira.

