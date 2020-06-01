Manchester United Agree Ighalo Loan Extension Till January 2021, Fans React Positively

Manchester United players returned to training two weeks ago at Carrington Complex ahead of this month's Premier League return. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and others have returned from injury to offer Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a major boost ahead of some crunch Premier League ties in the coming weeks. Another piece of positive news for Manchester United fans is that on-loan striker Odion Ighalo will be staying at the club longer than expected after the club announced an extension of his loan deal this week.

Manchester United agree Ighalo loan deal extension

Odion Ighalo loan deal extended as club make official announcement

Odion Ighalo was brought in on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua during the January transfer window as a backup to injured forward Marcus Rashford. The Nigeria-born forward, who previously played for Watford in the Premier League, made a quick impression on Manchester United fans in the limited game time that he has been offered since moving to Old Trafford in January. The 30-year old has scored four goals for the Red Devils in eight appearances for the club and was directly involved in a goal once every 63.8 minutes. However, he is yet to open his account in the Premier League this season. Ighalo loan deal was set to end in June but due to the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester United were forced to enter loan extension talks with CSL's Shanghai Shenhua

Odion Ighalo loan deal extended

The Nigerian striker's stay was initially due to end on May 31, 2020, but he will now remain at Old Trafford until January 31, 2021. This will help the towering Nigerian forward to build on an impressive start to life with the club he supported as a youngster. Manchester United return to action on June 17 against former manager Jose Mourinho's Tottenham. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to see how January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo get on with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba who are making a return from injury.

Ighalo loan deal extended ahead of Premier League return

Manchester United fans react to Ighalo loan deal extension

Some more of this till the time He stays ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ppUhEAYUaM — 🐝 (@UtdJoan) June 1, 2020

Rejecting 400k a week to stay at your dream club. This guy>>> pic.twitter.com/jUNl3XK4Oq — SauSays❤️ (@SauSays) June 1, 2020

WE LOVE TO SEE IT🔥🔥 — Con☄ (@concon19988) June 1, 2020

