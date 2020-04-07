The Debate
The Debate
Man City Star Kyle Walker's England Career Over After X-rated Party With Escorts: Report

Football News

Man City defender Kyle Walker's career with the Three Lions is reportedly in great jeopardy after he was seen partying with escorts during the lockdown.

Man City

Man City star Kyle Walker made the headlines over the weekend for all the wrong reasons. The Three Lions defender was reportedly partying with escorts amid the coronavirus lockdown in the UK. The former Tottenham star received a lot of flak for his actions and even came out with a public apology after accepting that his actions were totally 'unacceptable'. As per reports in British media, Kyle Walker could now be ousted from the England national team by coach Gareth Southgate.

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Police speak to Wayne Rooney for meeting Kyle Walker during lockdown

Kyle Walker lockdown party

Man City Kyle Walker apologies for unacceptable behaviour last week

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Manchester City set to fine Kyle Walker for breaching lockdown rules to party with escorts

Kyle Walker lockdown party

Man City star Kyle Walker's England career over after party with escorts during the lockdown: Report

Also Read | Man City players pay their respects in wake of Guardiola's mother's death due to COVID-19

Man City's Kyle Walker has been a mainstay in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions setup and was part of the team during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign as well. However, it seems that Walker could have already played his last match for the national team after reports in English media suggest that Gareth Southgate will not call upon the veteran defender due to recent events. England have a host of quality right-backs to choose from with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and others vying for a spot in England starting line-up.

Also Read | Man City confirm club won't furlough staff, become first Premier League club to do so

Kyle Walker lockdown party

Kyle Walker facing massive sanctions from Man City over off-field antics

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Man City squad playing 'Houseparty', Guardiola not part of the group

First Published:
