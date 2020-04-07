Man City Star Kyle Walker's England Career Over After X-rated Party With Escorts: Report

Man City star Kyle Walker made the headlines over the weekend for all the wrong reasons. The Three Lions defender was reportedly partying with escorts amid the coronavirus lockdown in the UK. The former Tottenham star received a lot of flak for his actions and even came out with a public apology after accepting that his actions were totally 'unacceptable'. As per reports in British media, Kyle Walker could now be ousted from the England national team by coach Gareth Southgate.

Man City Kyle Walker apologies for unacceptable behaviour last week

Man City star Kyle Walker's England career over after party with escorts during the lockdown: Report

Man City's Kyle Walker has been a mainstay in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions setup and was part of the team during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign as well. However, it seems that Walker could have already played his last match for the national team after reports in English media suggest that Gareth Southgate will not call upon the veteran defender due to recent events. England have a host of quality right-backs to choose from with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and others vying for a spot in England starting line-up.

Kyle Walker facing massive sanctions from Man City over off-field antics

Kyle Walker is facing a potential huge fine from Manchester City officials for ignoring health and social distancing guidelines by hosting a 'sex party' with a friend and two call girls at his flat.



