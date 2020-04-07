Premier League Clubs To Be Handed Two-week Break Before The 2020-21 Season Commences

English top-flight clubs have been informed that they could receive only a two-week break before the start of the Premier League 2020-21 season. The coronavirus outbreak has led to the Premier League suspension and a return to action anytime soon seems improbable. Although the decision to determine the end of the current season is still up in the air, the Premier League staff have been warned that the gap between the two seasons could be as little as two weeks.

Premier League suspension: Premier League 2020-21 season affected?

The Premier League suspension news first broke when Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus. The decision for the Premier League suspension was taken in the best interest of the players' health and safety. However, the resumption of football after the Premier League suspension will occur only once the governments feel that the environment is safe to play as a video conference between 20 clubs last Friday reiterated that decision. Liverpool are currently leading the Premier League table and are in the hunt for their first Premier League title in 30 years.

Premier League clubs 'could only have two week break between seasons'https://t.co/9F0T4JPDZk pic.twitter.com/WCNVwdYdbS — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) April 7, 2020

With around 10 league games per club still remaining and a few clubs participating in domestic and European competitions, reports claim that football governing bodies have allowed the extension of the season into the summer. The Premier League 2020-21 season is expected to begin on August 8 but a delay is on the cards given the impact of the coronavirus in UK situation. Although the prospect of ending the season has not been decided upon, clubs have been asked to be ready to play a number of games in a hectic schedule before the Premier League 2020-21 begins. The gap between the two seasons could last for only two weeks and no pre-season training would be necessary as players would already be considered match-fit.

Coronavirus in UK: Premier League suspension

Meanwhile, Liverpool's hunt for a first Premier League title in three decades has been given a boost this week. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has all but confirmed that Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions regardless of how the season pans out. Liverpool are currently 25 points ahead of 2nd placed Manchester City on the Premier League table before the coronavirus pandemic halted the season.

