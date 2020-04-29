Premier League urges Clubs To Recall Players From Abroad In A Bid To Resume Season

The news of the Premier League recalling players from overseas has further ignited rumours of a possible Premier League return in the coming weeks. The English top flight has been tipped for a Premier League return by the government and top chiefs have advised the 20 clubs to recall their players that have left the country for a possible resumption of the Premier League season. A recent letter headlining, 'Premier League recall players from abroad' was reportedly sent to each club earlier this week to step up the possible resumption of training in mid-May.

ALSO READ: Tottenham Named Premier League's Most Valuable Club Ahead Of Liverpool, Man City: Report

Premier League recall players from abroad: Premier League return nears

According to reports from Sportmail, the 'Premier League recall players from abroad' letter was sent to all clubs advising teams to recall the players that left the country amid the coronavirus crisis. Premier League players were granted permission to leave the country during the COVID-19 lockdown which led to the suspension of the English top division since mid-March. Brazilian stars Willian and Fernandinho, along with Spurs' Dutch star Steven Bergwijn were allowed to return to their countries but the 'Premier League recall players from abroad' letter urged the top-flight clubs to bring their players back to the UK for training. Spurs' Son Heung-min is currently in South Korea completing his mandatory three-week military training. Tottenham announced the reopening of their training ground for members of the first-team squad in consequence of the Premier League to resume.

ALSO READ: LaLiga players Allowed To Commence individual Training From May 4 Onwards: Report

Premier League recall players: Coronavirus update in UK

In a bid for the possible Premier League return, the government has allowed players to train individually before slowly permitting group training with teammates. However, for players arriving in the UK, the government has requested a two-week period in self-isolation before reuniting with their respective teammates. The Premier League clubs will now be kept busy in a bid to bring players back to the UK despite the lack of air travel due to the coronavirus outbreak. The players abroad have also been warned they must be ready to train 48 hours prior to being notified.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi No Longer MVPs As Premier League Stars Dominate Top 10

Premier League recall players: Premier League test players

According to reports from The Mirror, the Premier League has decided to test players and staff twice a week upon resumption of full training. The 'Premier League test players for coronavirus' protocol will be mandatory for players that have left the country. In order to step up the scenario for a possible Premier League return, players and staff will reportedly have to be tested twice a week to prevent a possible second outbreak of the deadly bug and the top members of the Premier League will have to splash an estimated £4 million on coronavirus testing kits in the process.

ALSO READ: Fylde Women's Soccer Team Disbanded Amid Pandemic