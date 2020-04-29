LaLiga players Allowed To Commence individual Training From May 4 Onwards: Report

The chances of a LaLiga return have been boosted by the Spanish government this week. Amid the coronavirus crisis in Spain, the Spanish authorities announced on Tuesday that LaLiga players individual training can begin from May 4 onwards. The LaLiga return has been put on hold since March 12 but Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is slowly easing the situation of the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

LaLiga return: LaLiga players individual training to begin next week

Following reports from the Evening Standard, a LaLiga return to finish the remainder of the campaign is on the cards as Spain PM Pedro Sanchez permitted professional athletes in the country to resume individual training from Monday, May 4. This would also include the LaLiga players individual training as the Spanish top-flight is set for resumption in the near future. The Spanish Prime Minister suggested a four-phase plan to potentially resume all sporting events in the country by commencing with athletes resuming independent training from May 4.

💥 ÚLTIMA HORA | Pedro Sánchez anuncia el regreso a los entrenamientos de forma individual y para los deportistas profesionales



📌 El regreso a los entrenamientos estará en contemplado en la Fase 0 del Plan de Desescalada



📆 Será a partir del 4 de mayo pic.twitter.com/lrhSY77GFj — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) April 28, 2020

LaLiga cancelled? Plan for LaLiga return announced

By granting permission for LaLiga players to begin individual training sessions, PM Sanchez also hinted at a potential LaLiga return behind closed doors in the early phases of June. Two weeks after the LaLiga players individual training sessions, the Spain PM has planned for small groups to train together from May 18 onwards with the Spanish top division pencilled to return between June 5 or June 12. The independent training resumption for professional athletes and football stars has hindered the 'LaLiga cancelled' stories.

LaLiga return: coronavirus update in Spain

According to reports from Marca, footballers will have to undergo COVID-19 tests before returning to training. The players will have to arrive at the training ground with gloves and masks as only a maximum of six players will be allowed on the pitch at one time. A search from Worldometer has shown that 23,822 Spanish citizens have fallen victim to coronavirus with 84,403 active cases in the country.

